Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Wynnbrook Christian Archery team has had a ton of success in local and state tournaments. Well they can now add a national championship to their trophy case. The Wynnbrook Christian Archery team traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and won the NASP IBO 3D Challenge Championship.



In this competition, about 20 Wynnbrook Archers were graded on how well they could hit targets in the shape of animals. For the archers, it’s still mind blowing that they’re team from the Fountain City reached the mountain top.



“I definitely took a lot of pride in it. You know all these National victories they get put on the news. A lot times you think, oh it’s this school and it could never happen to our school. But then it does happen and it’s just really amazing,” said archer Sarah Eshman.



“I never thought our little team from Columbus, Georgia would make it that far and it was like a dream. Going and being number one for 3D,” said archer Grady Burt

.

The coaching staff says this team can take a valuable life lesson about hard work from their national championship run, and they hope this can help bring more attention to their sport.



“Well it shows that all the hard work that they have put in over many, many months practicing that it does pay off. And if they learn to trust their process in archery great things happen,” said co-head coach Chuck Raymer.