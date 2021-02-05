YMCA Knicks win local amateur basketball championship

The YMCA Knicks have won the 2020-2021 championship season!

And I like to think because it was kicked off by a wonderful rendition of our National Anthem by Jamicia Lewis.

Take a listen…

Over nine games across four months, the Knicks defeated 11 other teams in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. On top of their victory, there were zero COVID-19 related events to interrupt the League process.

While all 130 players in this year’s league played their hearts out, two players stood out across the competition. The League MVP was Cornelius Thomas, who averaged 16 points per game, while Alquan Mendenhall was the All Start 3-point Champion.

This year’s league was sponsored by Uptown Columbus, PTAP, Barberitos, Your Pie, and Planet Fitness.

