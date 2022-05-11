Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Calvary Christian Knights golf team won the 2022 GAPPS State Championship. It’s a great accomplishment but it just be the start of a tremendous Calvary Christian golf era. The current golf team has just one upper classmen that’s junior. The rest of the talented roster is made up of four freshman and one 8th grader.



We caught up with this young and very talented core about what makes this team so great.



“I mean I just think we all kind of bond really well, and all of our games are pretty similar so it just helps out. I want to win a lot more state championships,” said freshman Luke Godwin.



“It was great. We played a lot and practiced a lot and it went pretty well,” said freshman Triston Whitley.



Camryn Coffield was the lone 8th grader on the roster. She credits the team’s camaraderie and how they accepted her fully as to why she succeeded with the Knights.

“I think we all just fit in together and they’ve all been so supportive of me and letting me join the team so young,” said Coffield.



The Knights shot a combined 291 to win the State Championships. Here are some of the high scores from the team: Camryn Coffield (64), Luke Godwin (72), Triston Whitley (76), Aaron Logan (79).