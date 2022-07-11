COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Zane Ross’ baseball career started, like many players, at a very young age. But he claims he didn’t have a choice in the matter.

I started playing when I was three. So I guess it was forced upon me almost because my dad played when he was a teenager. My brother played, but ever since I played t-ball what it’s called back home I’ve loved it. Zane Ross, Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots outfielder

Now when Zane says back home, he’s referring to a place over 9-thousand miles away from Columbus, Georgia. This Chatt-A-Hoots player is from Sydney, Australia. Even in the “Land Down Under”, Ross fell in love with baseball.

Just how competitive it is. It doesn’t matter if I’m succeding or not. I just love it. I love the grind. Zane Ross, Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots outfielder

His work ethic and love for the sport earned him a chance to play college baseball here in the U.S. He started playing in a community college in Kansas, but now he’s a sophomore outfielder for the Albany State Golden Rams, where he plays with his brother. These days he’s become a key member of the Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots.

You know when you watch him you really start to appreciate him on a day to day basis. He probably has one of the most disciplined approaches really probably from anyone I’ve ever coached up to this point. Steve Smith, Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots Head Coach

Zane might be other side of the world from his home, but he’s adjusting to the Georgia heat better than expected.

He’s an interesting guy. If you watch you’ll see just about every game, and we can be 100 degrees and he’s wearing long sleeves so that’s one of the things he does. Steve Smith, Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots Head Coach

While he’s thousands of miles away from home, Zane is truly loving playing America’s pastime on it’s home soil.

There’s a few times that we played in Albany, we played at the Biscuits field in Montgomery. To play in a professional field…there’s nothing like it. Zane Ross, Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots outfielder

This season with the Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots, he gets to play at historic Golden Park. A place where legends of the game like Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb and Jackie Robinson played, it has the Aussie in awe.