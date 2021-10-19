St. Francis Medical Minute

Medical Minute Video Updates Coming Week Of October 25th!

Since opening our doors in 1950, the caregivers at St. Francis – Emory Healthcare have been committed each day to providing the highest quality care in west Georgia and east Alabama. With 376 beds on two campuses, more than 2,500 associates, and 300 physicians, we offer a full range of inpatient, outpatient, and emergency room services, including the only open-heart surgery program in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley.

And to ensure that we always offer our patients unsurpassed care, we continue to grow and expand. Our affiliation with Emory Clinic’s Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery in 2016 helped take our cardiac service to the next level bringing life-saving care to more people. The opening of our two newest towers in 2013 allowed us to locate cardiac services and cardiology practices under one roof, making care more convenient for patients. The opening of St. Francis Sue Marie Turner Women’s Hospital that same year brought obstetrical services back to the hospital. And, The Bradley Center, serving the Chattahoochee Valley since 1955, continues to be the premier provider of services for people with mental illness and addiction disorders.

St. Francis has been a part of this community for almost three generations now. But moving into the future, we have added new resources and built on our already strong foundation to ensure that you and those you love have the best patient experience possible.

From our beginnings to our blueprint for the future, St. Francis has always – and will always – fulfill our mission to offer quality, compassionate care to you and your family.

St. Francis – Emory Healthcare offers a comprehensive range of services that has been meeting the needs of families in our community and beyond for almost three generations. Our employees and medical staff members work together as a team dedicated to providing the best care and creating the best outcomes for everyone who comes through our doors.

Their high degree of skill, experience and dedication can give you confidence that at St. Francis, you’re always in the best hands. Whether we’re helping you get well or focusing on your overall wellness, we’re here for you and the ones you love.

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare

2122 Manchester Expressway

Columbus, Georgia 31904

706.596.4000

Please call the main switchboard 706.596.4000 and ask for the department or patient room you need or dial direct to one of the departments below:

Chaplains are available to meet the needs of our patients, families, and employees 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you need to reach Chaplain Services, please call the number above and ask for the on-call chaplain.