Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
The Storm: One Year Later
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Fighting for the Tab
Coronavirus Updates
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
2 girls, ages 1 and 5, found alone in Chicago neighborhood, police say
Video
Dillon Passage, husband of ‘Tiger King,’ arrested, charged with DWI
Marshall University posthumously confers degrees on victims of plane crash
Video
Burglar strikes home of HGTV star, defecates in her garage
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week
SEC Fan Page
Top Stories
Highlights of Raiders 37-12 win over Broncos
Video
Top Stories
Grangers Take The Field To Honor Trae Cole
Video
Dustin Johnson buries some major memories, wins the Masters
Undefeated Missouri high school football team forfeits season over COVID-19 cases
Video
News 3 PrepZone: Week 13 Georgia Highlights
Video
Community
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Buy Local
Community News
Home for the Holidays
Turkey Dinner Giveaway
Run Ranger Run
Remarkable Women
Russell County Schools
Calendar
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
Project Roadblock
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hispanic Heritage
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Columbus Police searching for missing woman, Bethany Grace Dowdell
Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School Music Teacher Awarded Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award
Video
Columbus Police searching for missing 77-year-old man, James Rash
National Infantry Museum to temporarily reopen in December
On Your Side
Contests
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
#14
Grangers Take The Field To Honor Trae Cole
Video
Recent Updates
Starting the week off sunny and seasonable
Video
Lots of Sunshine and Cooler Temps This Week!
Video
After the front moves through, we will have a week full of sunshine.
Video
Clear skies for tonight, but tomorrow a front moves through and may bring some brief rain.
Video
Limited chance of rain this weekend with cool nights ahead
Video
Chilly start but a fantastic Friday with the return of sunny skies
Video
Eta is out and just one “Iota” is back in the tropics, with no threat to us just sunshine, and a dip in temperatures
Video
Front moves rain out; clouds clearing for a sunny afternoon
Video
Veterans Day flaunts popping colors from the flag of our nation to falling leaves
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Monday
67°
/
43°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny
0%
67°
43°
Tuesday
68°
/
41°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny
0%
68°
41°
Wednesday
64°
/
39°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny
0%
64°
39°
Thursday
65°
/
44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny
0%
65°
44°
Friday
73°
/
51°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine
10%
73°
51°
Saturday
75°
/
55°
A few clouds
A few clouds
10%
75°
55°
Sunday
76°
/
57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds
10%
76°
57°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
57°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°
61°
12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°
63°
1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°
65°
2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°
65°
3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°
65°
4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°
64°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
64°
60°
6 PM
Clear
0%
60°
56°
7 PM
Clear
0%
56°
53°
8 PM
Clear
0%
53°
51°
9 PM
Clear
0%
51°
50°
10 PM
Clear
0%
50°
48°
11 PM
Clear
0%
48°
47°
12 AM
Clear
0%
47°
46°
1 AM
Clear
0%
46°
46°
2 AM
Clear
0%
46°
45°
3 AM
Clear
0%
45°
44°
4 AM
Clear
0%
44°
44°
5 AM
Clear
0%
44°
44°
6 AM
Clear
0%
44°
44°
7 AM
Clear
0%
44°
46°
8 AM
Sunny
0%
46°
51°
9 AM
Sunny
0%
51°
56°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°
More Political Stories
Biden likely to break barriers, pick woman to lead Pentagon
Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit
The road to senate majority runs right through Georgia
Video
After tweeting Biden won election, Trump clarifies in another tweet ‘I concede NOTHING!’
Tommy Tuberville speaks on new career
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
Tommy Tuberville speaks on new career
Video
Russell County Coroner confirms death of driver in recent crash on Alabama State Route 165
Columbus sees 40th homicide of 2020 on Cusseta Road and Connor Road
Grangers Take The Field To Honor Trae Cole
Video
The road to senate majority runs right through Georgia
Video
Don't Miss
2 girls, ages 1 and 5, found alone in Chicago neighborhood, police say
Video
Dillon Passage, husband of ‘Tiger King,’ arrested, charged with DWI
Marshall University posthumously confers degrees on victims of plane crash
Video
Burglar strikes home of HGTV star, defecates in her garage
Video
New Veterans Memorial Park dedicated in Scottsboro
Video
San Antonio 4-year-old loses both parents to COVID-19
Video
Trying to get a remote job? Here are tweaks to make to your résumé
Trending Stories
Tommy Tuberville speaks on new career
Video
Russell County Coroner confirms death of driver in recent crash on Alabama State Route 165
Columbus sees 40th homicide of 2020 on Cusseta Road and Connor Road
Grangers Take The Field To Honor Trae Cole
Video
The road to senate majority runs right through Georgia
Video
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Tommy Tuberville speaks on new career
Video
Russell County Coroner confirms death of driver in recent crash on Alabama State Route 165
Columbus sees 40th homicide of 2020 on Cusseta Road and Connor Road
Grangers Take The Field To Honor Trae Cole
Video
The road to senate majority runs right through Georgia
Video