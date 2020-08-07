Skip to content
2020 Masters
2020 Masters Will Have No Patrons Or Guests
Recent Updates
Still hot but some changes are on the way
Video
Watching for afternoon storms through Friday, and an eye on the tropics
Video
Another round of showers and storms for this afternoon and evening.
Video
Another storm complex is being tracked this far south
Video
Isolated showers today but rain chances will go up by the middle of the week
Video
Rain chances to increase this upcoming week
Video
Forecast remaining the same
Same ol’ same ol’ until the next tropical wave in the First Alert Forecast
Video
No surprise, our forecast remains the same to end the week
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
More Political Stories
Minnesota’s Omar holds off well-funded primary challenger
How Biden chose Harris: Inside his search for a running mate
Trump ‘surprised’ Biden picked Harris for VP
Video
Hamilton City Council listens to request to keep Confederate statue
Video
President Trump signs executive actions for economic relief, as lawmakers continue debating second stimulus
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
Lee County DA: Human Trafficking investigation leads to arrests
Columbus Police request help from the public investigating shot fired in Illges Road area
Columbus police searching for missing woman
Columbus man charged with sex trafficking, pimping, and more
CDC issues new guidelines on face coverings
Video
Don't Miss
City of LaGrange recognizes employee for 30 years of service
Florida family sues after video surfaces of police handcuffing 8-year-old at school
Video
SPD confirms Shreveport hospital shooting suspect captured in Mississippi
Video
The best cities for saving money in the U.S.
Fourth Annual Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive continues in Columbus
Video
Candidate for Phenix City school board calls for transparency
Columbus Police request help from the public investigating shot fired in Illges Road area
Tweets by wrblnews3
