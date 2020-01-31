2020 National Signing day

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
National Signing Day 2020: East Alabama High Schools
WEATHER ALERT: 6AM/5CST-2PM/1CST for Flash Flooding & Isolated Severe Storms
Suspects dressed like police in Holyoke home invasion arrested, held pending dangerousness hearing
Actor Kirk Douglas, dies at age 103
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
National Signing Day 2020: East Alabama High Schools
Top Stories
National Signing Day 2020: West Georgia
Ole Miss: No offer extended to Northwood player who signed commitment letter
Chiefs Super Bowl parade interrupted after car breaks through barricade, suspect in custody
How to get your News 3 National Signing Day trading card
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Russell County Schools
ONE CLASS AT A TIME
Hidden History
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
First responders are using the Georgia Yellow Dot Program to help save lives in the Fountain City
Columbus Public Works introduces app to educate public on recyclable material
“Fore” Kids Columbus supporting our kids and community through the good works of the Optimist Club
St. Francis Hospital in Columbus wants to remind women to be heart-healthy
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
The Price Is Right Live
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Sunspree Break
Back 2 School Gas Giveaway
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge
Top Stories
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Search
Search
Search
2020 National Signing day
National Signing Day 2020: East Alabama High Schools
Recent Updates
WEATHER ALERT: 6AM/5CST-2PM/1CST for Flash Flooding & Isolated Severe Storms
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain with severe threat increasing around 4AM-2PM
Flash Flood Watch: 2-4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible tonight through early Friday morning.
WEATHER AWARE: Wednesday-Thursday prolonged heavy rainfall and a threat for severe storms
Mild today, Weather Aware Wednesday and Thursday
Spring-like weather now, but storms coming Wednesday into Thursday’s forecast
Clouds building back in by the afternoon
Clouds and rain clear out for Sunday with severe weather looming for late next week
The weekend weather will turn out to be sunny side up, with a side of storms next week.
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
UPDATE: 8 men arrested after CPD SWAT team serve 3 drug-related search warrants on Lee Street and Cusseta Road
Several school districts closed Thursday, February 6 for inclement weather
WEATHER ALERT: 6AM/5CST-2PM/1CST for Flash Flooding & Isolated Severe Storms
Weather
Georgia Power to issue $106 million in bill credits for customers on February bills
Don't Miss
Hollywood Icon Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
Police release exclusive video of 2019 Victory Drive hit-and-run suspect
St. Francis Hospital in Columbus wants to remind women to be heart-healthy
South Georgia Technical College in Americus announces 2020 GOAL Award recipient
Chiefs Super Bowl parade interrupted after car breaks through barricade, suspect in custody
Iowa Caucuses: Result are in
Alabama’s governor focuses on prison reform, education and economy in her State of the State
Trending Stories
UPDATE: 8 men arrested after CPD SWAT team serve 3 drug-related search warrants on Lee Street and Cusseta Road
Several school districts closed Thursday, February 6 for inclement weather
WEATHER ALERT: 6AM/5CST-2PM/1CST for Flash Flooding & Isolated Severe Storms
Weather
Georgia Power to issue $106 million in bill credits for customers on February bills
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
UPDATE: 8 men arrested after CPD SWAT team serve 3 drug-related search warrants on Lee Street and Cusseta Road
Several school districts closed Thursday, February 6 for inclement weather
WEATHER ALERT: 6AM/5CST-2PM/1CST for Flash Flooding & Isolated Severe Storms
Weather
Georgia Power to issue $106 million in bill credits for customers on February bills