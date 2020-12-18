46th annual freedom fund event

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
The Storm: One Year Later
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Fighting for the Tab
Coronavirus Updates
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Video Game News
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Sen. Kelly Loeffler to attend rally in Columbus
Columbus Historic District a Chrismas postcard in a year that has been difficult because of COVID
Video
Video shows police kept Black man naked in yard while looking for teens
Video
Alabama hospital patient suffered severe allergic reaction to Pfizer vaccine, ADPH reports
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week
SEC Fan Page
Top Stories
Plans For Fans to be In Stands For Bills Playoff Game Are In The Works
Top Stories
Northside Flag Football Ready To Showcase Their Skills
Video
Callaway Stars Shine Spotlight On Offensive Line
Video
Bryan Harsin named Head Coach at Auburn
Multiple Reports: Auburn hiring Bryan Harsin as Head Coach
Community
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Buy Local
Community News
Home for the Holidays
Turkey Dinner Giveaway
Run Ranger Run
Remarkable Women
Russell County Schools
Calendar
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
Project Roadblock
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hispanic Heritage
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Columbus Law Enforcement light up their lights for Piedmont’s pediatric patients
Volunteers needed for Chattahoochee Valley Libraries 2021 Virtual “Guys Read”
Columbus Housing Authority demolishes Chase Homes
Housing Authority of Columbus, Georgia awarded national affordable housing accreditation
On Your Side
Holiday Heroes
Pros On Your Side
Contests
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
46th annual freedom fund event
NAACP Freedom Fund event virtual this year; local president shares outlook for 2021
Recent Updates
Tracking showers and storms for early Christmas Eve before colder weather returns for Christmas Day and the weekend
Video
Increasing clouds today while showers and storms move in after midnight
Video
Dry for Wednesday before rain chances return early Christmas Eve followed by cooler temperatures
Video
Mild this afternoon while a strong frontal system is on the way
Video
Blue skies for the next few days. Then, a front on Christmas Eve that will have our overnight temps in the 20s!
Video
Starting seasonable then turning colder
Video
A Warm Start, But Cold Ending To The Week!
Video
Tracking a chance for rain over the weekend before we dry out to begin the work week
Video
Sun returns to end the week; rain moves back in for Sunday
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Wednesday
60°
/
54°
Clear
Clear
0%
60°
54°
Thursday
58°
/
28°
Rain
Rain
100%
58°
28°
Friday
40°
/
23°
Sunny
Sunny
2%
40°
23°
Saturday
47°
/
27°
Sunny
Sunny
2%
47°
27°
Sunday
56°
/
33°
Sunny
Sunny
5%
56°
33°
Monday
61°
/
41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
11%
61°
41°
Tuesday
63°
/
45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
8%
63°
45°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
58°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
58°
57°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
57°
57°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
57°
56°
10 PM
Cloudy
6%
56°
56°
11 PM
Cloudy
8%
56°
55°
12 AM
Cloudy
12%
55°
55°
1 AM
Cloudy
22%
55°
55°
2 AM
Showers
42%
55°
55°
3 AM
Showers
46%
55°
55°
4 AM
Rain
66%
55°
56°
5 AM
Rain
78%
56°
56°
6 AM
Rain
84%
56°
57°
7 AM
Rain
98%
57°
57°
8 AM
Rain
99%
57°
57°
9 AM
Rain
98%
57°
57°
10 AM
Rain
100%
57°
57°
11 AM
Rain
99%
57°
57°
12 PM
Rain
85%
57°
54°
1 PM
Rain
77%
54°
52°
2 PM
Rain
67%
52°
50°
3 PM
Rain
61%
50°
46°
4 PM
Few Showers
32%
46°
44°
5 PM
Cloudy
24%
44°
42°
6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
42°
More Political Stories
Sen. Kelly Loeffler to attend rally in Columbus
President Trump vetoes major defense bill despite strong backing in Congress
Georgia election officials swamped handling three parallel elections
Trump’s presidential legacy, by the numbers
Gallery
Biden introduces Connecticut schools chief Miguel Cardona as education secretary nominee
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
Georgia election officials swamped handling three parallel elections
One-car crash claims the life of Beauregard teenager
Fire at Whisperwood Apartments, 20+ units damaged in fire
Video
UPDATE: Family located for little girl found alone in LaGrange
East Alabama paramedic shares experience after receiving monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19
Video
Don't Miss
Sen. Kelly Loeffler to attend rally in Columbus
Columbus Historic District a Chrismas postcard in a year that has been difficult because of COVID
Video
Tracking showers and storms for early Christmas Eve before colder weather returns for Christmas Day and the weekend
Video
Video shows police kept Black man naked in yard while looking for teens
Video
Alabama hospital patient suffered severe allergic reaction to Pfizer vaccine, ADPH reports
Prosecutor: Legalizing marijuana will double number of addicts in Mexico
Video
Plans For Fans to be In Stands For Bills Playoff Game Are In The Works
Trending Stories
Georgia election officials swamped handling three parallel elections
One-car crash claims the life of Beauregard teenager
Fire at Whisperwood Apartments, 20+ units damaged in fire
Video
UPDATE: Family located for little girl found alone in LaGrange
East Alabama paramedic shares experience after receiving monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19
Video
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Georgia election officials swamped handling three parallel elections
One-car crash claims the life of Beauregard teenager
Fire at Whisperwood Apartments, 20+ units damaged in fire
Video
UPDATE: Family located for little girl found alone in LaGrange
East Alabama paramedic shares experience after receiving monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19
Video