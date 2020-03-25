Skip to content
7-day forecast
Calm, cool and sunny today
Video
Recent Updates
Turning quiet & calm with temperatures on the rise
Video
Calm, cool and sunny today
Video
Cooler and seasonable now that storms are out
Video
WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible late this morning into the afternoon
Video
WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms by Tuesday afternoon
Video
Dry today; Weather Aware Tuesday
Video
Sunday: Chance for morning and early afternoon showers
Showers and storms for Sunday
Video
Weekend Forecast, A cool front Sunday and A stormy Tuesday
Video
More Political Stories
Lawmakers discuss expanding economic stimulus amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus package
Video
Congress passes, Trump signs $2.2 trillion virus relief bill
LIST: Here are states that postponed primaries due to coronavirus
Lawmakers reach economic stimulus agreement
Video
Trending Stories
Gov. Brian Kemp to issue shelter-in-place order for entire state of Georgia
Global Payments/TSYS to cut employee salaries by 10 percent, CEO forgoes all salary and bonuses
NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases above 4,500 now, 139 dead, nearly 1,000 hospitalized
Cruise ships must stay at sea with sick on board, Coast Guard says
Video
AMBER Alert issued for Georgia toddler believed to be with homicide suspect
Don't Miss
Recovered coronavirus patient leaves Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to cheers
Piedmont’s 11-hospital COVID-19 response is being coordinated out of Columbus command center
Video
District schools closed for in-person instruction through remainder of year
Watch Live: White House Coronavirus Task Force holds Wednesday briefing
Video
Gov. Brian Kemp to issue shelter-in-place order for entire state of Georgia
Southeast Health confirms first COVID-19 death in Dothan
Tampa police in standoff with triple homicide suspect from AMBER Alert
Video
Tweets by wrblnews3
