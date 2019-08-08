Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
Georgia authorities looking for escapee who fled work detail
Top Stories
Convicted east Alabama child sex abuser arrested again on child rape charges
LCSO: Man wanted for stealing cigarettes while wearing one flip flop
Phenix City man wanted on credit card fraud charge
Shots fired outside Montgomery elementary school as dads argue during student dropoff
Watch Live
Video
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Keep WRBL
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Troup County Tigers Preview
Top Stories
Valley All Stars Come Home As Champions
Top Stories
Former Ohio Bobcat basketball player suspended after drug test reveals he’s ‘pregnant’
Hardaway Ready To Take The Next Step
River Dragons announce coaching staff for 2019-20 season
Valley All Stars Win Championship
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Scott Ferguson prepares to leave United Way after 12 years
Top Stories
Police confirm an elderly man struck two others with his vehicle after losing control at Publix
Wellness Wednesday: Focus on Urgent Care
Congressmen call on HUD Secretary Carson to allow Ralston residents to move ‘immediately’
National EAS test planned for tomorrow afternoon
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teacher’s On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PICKEM CHALLENGE
BACK TO SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
Search
Search
Search
70s
High heat index in the triple digits with a little relief from some pop up storms
Don't Miss
Scott Ferguson prepares to leave United Way after 12 years
Police confirm an elderly man struck two others with his vehicle after losing control at Publix
Georgia authorities looking for escapee who fled work detail
Demartre Harris sentenced to life in prison for murder of Marcus Bowden
Car hits Brown Avenue barbershop, suspect runs from scene
Wellness Wednesday: Focus on Urgent Care
A suspect named “Luke Sky Walker” and a 911 request for pizza???
Tweets by wrblnews3