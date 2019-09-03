Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
Murder suspect in Wilson Apartment shooting pleads not guilty in Recorder’s Court
Top Stories
WATCH NOW: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp joins Emergency Management officials for a joint press conference ahead of Dorian
Local senior living community to welcome in 400+ Hurricane Dorian evacuees
Drunk Marine breaks into home to cook food, tells homeowner to ‘go back to sleep’, police say
CPD officer, Walmart employee buy groceries for struggling family
Live!
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
Video
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Brooklyn Nets player arrested on assault charges
Top Stories
Tailgate Game Of The Week: Heritage Bowl
Top Stories
Spencer Cheerleaders Join Tailgate Forecast
Carver Tigers Look For 1st Win At Heritage Bowl
Wallace Davis Stops By WRBL’s Tailgate
Central Completes Comeback
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
Top Stories
Columbus Police seek assistance in locating man missing since January
Top Stories
Six months after the Beauregard tornado, a 6th Fuller Center home is dedicated
49 people from 23 countries became naturalized citizens in Columbus
Troup County Fire Department receives pet oxygen mask donation
Champion: Pet of the Week from City of LaGrange
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
American Cancer Society’s Boat Poker Run at Lake Harding
Our Kitchen
Contests
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
Top Stories
College Gameday Pickem
Search
Search
Search
8th ave
Murder suspect in Wilson Apartment shooting pleads not guilty in Recorder’s Court
Recent Updates
Keep your kids– and yourself–safe from animal germs
A bear in a hotel?
South Carolina youngster uses birthday money for Dorian evacuees
FEMA says slow-moving Dorian gave the agency time to prepare
Continuous, live Dorian updates: Tracking the Tropics
A look at the struggle facing the Bahamas in Dorian’s wake
Hurricane Dorian: Rain bands reach the Florida and Georgia coast
Champion: Pet of the Week from City of LaGrange
Hurricane Dorian continues to sit over the Bahama Islands
Trending Stories
Drunk Marine breaks into home to cook food, tells homeowner to ‘go back to sleep’, police say
Mom: Daughter killed protecting sister from Ga. bullies
Alleged Ghost Face Gangster charged after GBI says he ordered beating of fellow gang member
Police say Auburn teen charged with Attempted Murder after shooting female who rejected his advances
Gov. Brian Kemp orders mandatory evacuations for six coastal counties
Don't Miss
WATCH NOW: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp joins Emergency Management officials for a joint press conference ahead of Dorian
Six months after the Beauregard tornado, a 6th Fuller Center home is dedicated
Kidnap victim saved in Troup County after man arrested for reckless driving, other charges
Keep your kids– and yourself–safe from animal germs
A bear in a hotel?
South Carolina youngster uses birthday money for Dorian evacuees
FEMA says slow-moving Dorian gave the agency time to prepare
Trending Stories
Drunk Marine breaks into home to cook food, tells homeowner to ‘go back to sleep’, police say
Mom: Daughter killed protecting sister from Ga. bullies
Alleged Ghost Face Gangster charged after GBI says he ordered beating of fellow gang member
Police say Auburn teen charged with Attempted Murder after shooting female who rejected his advances
Gov. Brian Kemp orders mandatory evacuations for six coastal counties
Tweets by wrblnews3