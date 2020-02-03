Skip to content
Acquittal
Republican and Democratic parties in Muscogee County react to President Trump’s acquittal
Recent Updates
ALL CLEAR: The forecast still cold and wet tonight, clearing Friday
WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms likely this morning and early afternoon
WEATHER ALERT: 6AM/5CST-2PM/1CST for Flash Flooding & Isolated Severe Storms
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain with severe threat increasing around 4AM-2PM
Flash Flood Watch: 2-4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible tonight through early Friday morning.
WEATHER AWARE: Wednesday-Thursday prolonged heavy rainfall and a threat for severe storms
Mild today, Weather Aware Wednesday and Thursday
Spring-like weather now, but storms coming Wednesday into Thursday’s forecast
Clouds building back in by the afternoon
More 7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Proposed quarry threatens Storybook’s sanctuary for children with special needs
Weather
Gov. Kemp: Georgia Criminal Street Gang Database now operational
A close call car accident caught on camera
Gov. Ivey in ‘high spirits’ following shoulder surgery
Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Hayla Layfield
Two members of Columbus Fire and EMS celebrate promotions in the department
CPD cancel BOLO for teen who ran away from DFCS custody in October 2019
Muscogee County Inmate on the loose following escape at Double Churches Park
CPD working to identify suspect in January’s Milgen Road Synovus bank robbery
Advice on fighting student loan debt
Tweets by wrblnews3
