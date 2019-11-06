Active Minds

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Politics
Top Stories
Auburn students working to promote mental health awareness
Top Stories
Little Rock teachers to go on strike over district’s control
‘Baby Trump stabber’ GoFundMe contributors to be refunded, organizer says
Instagram to hide ‘likes’ starting this week
“Unite the Valley” planned for Saturday, November 16, in Columbus
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Carver Tigers Run Past Americus-Sumter
Top Stories
‘Baby Trump’ balloon slashed at Alabama appearance
PrepZone Week 12: Georgia High School Highlights
PrepZone Week 12: Alabama High School Playoffs
Bryant-Denny gates to open at 11:30 a.m. Saturday due to heightened security
Community
Community News
Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
“Unite the Valley” planned for Saturday, November 16, in Columbus
Top Stories
Gogue Center will have performances by Lyle Lovett, Drew and Ellie Holcomb in February
Motorcycle ride, funeral held for Korbin Atchley
There’s nothing like a little drama to entertain you, especially the good type
Business On Your Side: Fountain City Classic
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
White Water Classic
Top Stories
The Greater Columbus Fair
Our Kitchen
Contests
OPERATION RIDE HOME: COLUMBUS AIRPORT
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE
JR GLOBETROTTER CONTEST
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
MEL ROBBINS SWEEPSTAKES
SUNSPREE BREAK
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
Top Stories
Operation Ride Home: Columbus Airport
Top Stories
College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 11
JR GLOBETROTTER CONTEST
The Price Is Right Live
SunSpree Break
Search
Search
Search
Active Minds
Auburn students working to promote mental health awareness
Recent Updates
HAPPENING NOW: Transit of Mercury viewing via Auburn University’s Physics Department
Enjoy today, cold air is on the way
Cool and breezy today, beautiful weekend ahead!
Third annual Community Thanksgiving Service planned in Opelika on November 18!
Blanchard family leans on God, awaiting answers in Aniah’s disappearance
Lawsuit challenges absentee ballot rejections in Georgia
After a few warm days, cooler temperatures and rain and are on the way.
Wellness Wednesday: St. Francis welcomes newest ENT physician
Russell County Sheriff’s Office hosts tenth annual Practical Homicide Conference
Trending Stories
Death investigation underway as body discovered in Auburn
Jean Amos, wife of one of the founders of Aflac, passes away
Gag order issued in Blanchard Kidnapping case as suspect has first court appearance
Family: Blanchard’s alleged abductor nearly killed our 77-year-old loved one
Columbus Police ask for help from the public to find missing 13-year-old
Don't Miss
“Unite the Valley” planned for Saturday, November 16, in Columbus
National Infantry Museum in Columbus observes Veterans Day
Columbus jury convicts Short in the murder of 83-year-old woman
Veterans Day 101: a general guide to what’s open and closed
Veterans Day brings a weekend of observances in Georgia
Georgia moves closer to legal hemp production
HAPPENING NOW: Transit of Mercury viewing via Auburn University’s Physics Department
Trending Stories
Death investigation underway as body discovered in Auburn
Jean Amos, wife of one of the founders of Aflac, passes away
Gag order issued in Blanchard Kidnapping case as suspect has first court appearance
Family: Blanchard’s alleged abductor nearly killed our 77-year-old loved one
Columbus Police ask for help from the public to find missing 13-year-old
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Death investigation underway as body discovered in Auburn
Jean Amos, wife of one of the founders of Aflac, passes away
Gag order issued in Blanchard Kidnapping case as suspect has first court appearance
Family: Blanchard’s alleged abductor nearly killed our 77-year-old loved one
Columbus Police ask for help from the public to find missing 13-year-old