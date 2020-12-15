adoption fees waived

 

7 Day Forecast

Monday

61° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 61° 39°

Tuesday

65° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 65° 39°

Wednesday

65° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 65° 53°

Thursday

57° / 28°
Rain
Rain 79% 57° 28°

Friday

41° / 24°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 41° 24°

Saturday

49° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 49° 28°

Sunday

55° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 55° 41°

Hourly Forecast

60°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
60°

56°

6 PM
Clear
2%
56°

53°

7 PM
Clear
2%
53°

49°

8 PM
Clear
2%
49°

48°

9 PM
Clear
2%
48°

47°

10 PM
Clear
2%
47°

46°

11 PM
Clear
3%
46°

46°

12 AM
Clear
5%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
6%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
6%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
6%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
11%
41°

41°

6 AM
Clear
11%
41°

40°

7 AM
Clear
11%
40°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
11%
40°

43°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
43°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
48°

52°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
52°

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

63°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

