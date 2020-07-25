agency of aging

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
FACT CHECK: Why do Siri, Google include ‘police officer’ as a definition of ‘demon?’
Video
GBI: Troup County Marshal shot in Lagrange while attempting to subdue aggressive dog
Atlanta City councilman indicted on fraud charges
Despite pandemic, South Texans must document storm damage precisely before FEMA steps in
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
SEC Media Days
Top Stories
Williams Leads LaFayette Bulldogs In 2020
Video
Top Stories
Buster Daniel Era Begins At Lee Scott Academy
Video
Dodgers selling cutouts of fans’ cats and dogs to fill stadium
Birmingham City Schools cancels middle school fall sports
Greene County Schools cancels all fall sports for first 9 weeks
Video
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Russell County Schools
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Golden Apple
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
City Manager recommends new Director of Public Works for approval by Council
Local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers bunk beds to families in need
Video
Opelika’s Youth Incarceration Prevention Project receives $28K grant
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Gallery
On Your Side
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Holiday Heroes
Cause For Paws
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
agency of aging
The Lee-Russell Area Agency of Aging is helping clients with dementia during the pandemic with robotic pets
Recent Updates
Tracking the tropics and your local forecast
Video
Scattered showers and storms possible today
Video
A combination of warmer Gulf stream and tropical activity in the forecast
Video
Rain chances increase as our temperatures cool down
Video
The forecast feeling more tropical everyday
Rain chances increasing this week
Video
Last day of the middle 90s, cooler temperatures are on the way
Video
Staying hot and humid with rain chances increasing as tropics heat up
Hanna makes Texas landfall, rain chances increasing for us
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Thursday
91°
/
75°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms
40%
91°
75°
Friday
90°
/
73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible
50%
90°
73°
Saturday
95°
/
72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds
10%
95°
72°
Sunday
93°
/
72°
A few clouds
A few clouds
20%
93°
72°
Monday
89°
/
71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms
50%
89°
71°
Tuesday
91°
/
70°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early
40%
91°
70°
Wednesday
90°
/
69°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds
20%
90°
69°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
75°
6 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°
75°
7 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°
76°
8 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°
77°
9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°
78°
10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°
80°
11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°
82°
12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°
85°
1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°
87°
2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°
87°
3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°
89°
4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°
89°
5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°
89°
6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°
87°
7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°
85°
8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°
82°
9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°
81°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°
80°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°
79°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°
78°
1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°
78°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°
77°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°
77°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°
76°
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°
More Political Stories
Federal officers leaving Portland by Thursday, governor says
Stimulus checks update: Many Americans would get more in second payment
Video
Biden expected to choose running mate next week
Senate Democrats push for full restoration of 1965 Voting Rights Act in memory of John Lewis
Video
Lawmakers continue stimulus stalemate as expiration deadline looms
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
Sheriff: Woman’s jealousy motive for kidnapping, murder in Russell County
Stimulus checks update: Many Americans would get more in second payment
Video
Columbus Police have man in custody for Murder of Samuel London
Misinformation on the virus is proving highly contagious
Eagle Trace owners owe Columbus Water Works. Find out how much
Video
Don't Miss
Eufaula Mayor extends nightly curfew for city until the end of August
Gallery
FACT CHECK: Why do Siri, Google include ‘police officer’ as a definition of ‘demon?’
Video
Despite pandemic, South Texans must document storm damage precisely before FEMA steps in
Video
President Trump says second stimulus check ‘may go higher’ than $1,200
Video
Myrtle Beach Police Department looking for man accused in kidnapping, assault on Ocean Blvd
Vanessa Guillen murder prompts lawmakers to discuss what more can be done for sexual assault victims in U.S. Army
Video
Williams Leads LaFayette Bulldogs In 2020
Video
Trending Stories
Sheriff: Woman’s jealousy motive for kidnapping, murder in Russell County
Stimulus checks update: Many Americans would get more in second payment
Video
Columbus Police have man in custody for Murder of Samuel London
Misinformation on the virus is proving highly contagious
Eagle Trace owners owe Columbus Water Works. Find out how much
Video
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Sheriff: Woman’s jealousy motive for kidnapping, murder in Russell County
Stimulus checks update: Many Americans would get more in second payment
Video
Columbus Police have man in custody for Murder of Samuel London
Misinformation on the virus is proving highly contagious
Eagle Trace owners owe Columbus Water Works. Find out how much
Video