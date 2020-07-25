agency of aging

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

91° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 91° 75°

Friday

90° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 73°

Saturday

95° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 95° 72°

Sunday

93° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 72°

Monday

89° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 91° 70°

Wednesday

90° / 69°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 90° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

80°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

87°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories