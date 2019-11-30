Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl from Ansonia
AHSAA Class 7A
Central Falls Short Of Repeat
Recent Updates
More sunshine and a tad warmer before we head towards the weekend.
A cold morning will transition to a mild afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
A beautiful 48 hours, then tracking Friday’s storm system
Cold this morning but a little warmer by this afternoon
TUESDAY: Cool temperatures sticking around another day
Chilly and breezy to start the work week
Sunny and cold to start the week as temperatures struggle to get out of the 40s
Breezy, Gusty, and Sunny; and next “dry” front brings in the cold for Monday, so bundle-up!
WEATHER AWARE: Few strong to severe storms possible Sunday morning
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
Court Docs: Blanchard “went for the gun” during alleged kidnapping
Court documents indicate Blanchard fought back during alleged Kidnapping
Columbus burglary suspect responds to police Facebook post; police respond back
Victim identified in deadly crash along Hwy 280 in Smiths Station
Opelika police and fire on scene of horrific train versus vehicle crash
Don't Miss
Nine months after tornado, Smiths Station cell tower going back up
Columbus burglary suspect responds to police Facebook post; police respond back
HAPPENING TODAY: Holiday Heroes Campaign continues in Midland
Government Center evacuated after smoke detected on 6th floor
Impeachment inquiry continues Wednesday without President Trump or his lawyers
Lawmakers demand solutions to military housing crisis
UPDATE: Two men killed in Phenix City double shooting identified
