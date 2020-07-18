AHSAA Football

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
73°
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
COVID-19: A different fight now than it was in the spring, Columbus hospital CEOs tell News 3
Video
Charles Evers, brother of slain Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers, dies at 97
Video
The typical summertime weather pattern continues in the forecast
Video
Second stimulus check: House Dems say Senate needs to catch up
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
SEC Media Days
Top Stories
Lanett aims to stay elite in 2020
Video
Top Stories
Central Board approves AHSAA ‘Best Practices’ to start fall sports as scheduled
Former Huffman High star Stanley Robinson dead at 32
NFL says fans attending games will be required to wear face coverings
AHSAA Will Adjust Football Rules For 2020 Season
Video
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Russell County Schools
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Golden Apple
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Columbus Police still searching for Joel Akridge, missing since 2015
Police asking for help locating Reginald Dekeith Mims, missing since 2018
Ebony Giddens still missing more than two years later
Columbus Police asking for help locating Lonzo Murray, last seen in 2016
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Zelmo’s Gas Giveaway
The SunSpree Samaritan of the Month
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
AHSAA Football
AHSAA Will Adjust Football Rules For 2020 Season
Video
Recent Updates
Another repeat forecast today, Tropical Depression Eight forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Video
The typical summertime weather pattern continues in the forecast
Video
The heat continues, watching the tropics closely
Video
The forecast calls for the same and keeping an eye on the tropics
Video
More of the same; heat, humidity and a few storms
Video
Stuck smack dab in the middle of the dog days of summer
Video
No relief in the heat anytime soon
Video
Staying hot, hot & hot for the work week
Benign weather pattern to keep us hot
Video
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
7 Day Forecast
Thursday
95°
/
73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
95°
73°
Friday
95°
/
74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
95°
74°
Saturday
91°
/
74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
60%
91°
74°
Sunday
93°
/
74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late
50%
93°
74°
Monday
92°
/
74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible
50%
92°
74°
Tuesday
91°
/
73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible
60%
91°
73°
Wednesday
88°
/
73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms
60%
88°
73°
Humidity
Hourly Forecast
72°
7 AM
Sunny
10%
72°
74°
8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°
78°
9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°
82°
10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°
85°
11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°
88°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°
90°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°
91°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°
93°
3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°
94°
4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°
92°
5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°
90°
6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°
88°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°
86°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°
80°
9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°
78°
10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
78°
78°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°
78°
12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°
77°
1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°
76°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°
76°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°
75°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°
75°
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°
75°
6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°
More Political Stories
Kim K asks public to show compassion, empathy to Kanye West; says he’s bipolar
Video
President Trump, Barr announce anti-crime surge to several US cities
Video
US orders China to close its consulate in Houston
Video
‘Very frightening’: Opposition grows to federal agents in cities
Video
Heavily armed US agents on city streets: Can Trump do that?
More Politics
Trending Stories
COVID-19: A different fight now than it was in the spring, Columbus hospital CEOs tell News 3
Video
Breathing test debunks myth about face coverings
Video
3rd suspect charged in murder of Travis Henry, according to Columbus Police
EAMC sets COVID-19 hospitalization record; stressed healthcare heroes continue saving lives
Video
Investigation underway as suspected human skull, vertebra discovered in Lee County
Video
Don't Miss
COVID-19: A different fight now than it was in the spring, Columbus hospital CEOs tell News 3
Video
Breathing test debunks myth about face coverings
Video
‘We are NOT the mask police!’: Ohio sheriff’s office asks people to stop calling 911 over masks
Video
Aerospace industry takes off in the Chihuahua desert
Video
Hurricane Douglas continues to strengthen, could become major hurricane by Thursday
Video
Charles Evers, brother of slain Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers, dies at 97
Video
Lanett aims to stay elite in 2020
Video
