LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch
airborne tower lighting ceremony
Fort Benning hosts their annual Airborne Tower Lighting ceremony
Recent Updates
Cold air and clouds on Saturday, some sun Sunday morning
Chance for showers this afternoon and evening.
A shot of rain Friday late afternoon,weakening and moving fast…Mostly cloudy & cooler weekend
Plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s today.
More sunshine and a tad warmer before we head towards the weekend.
A cold morning will transition to a mild afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
A beautiful 48 hours, then tracking Friday’s storm system
Cold this morning but a little warmer by this afternoon
TUESDAY: Cool temperatures sticking around another day
Trending Stories
Dr. Phil pays tribute to Aniah Blanchard on show
2-year-old Georgia boy found safe after being taken at gunpoint
Huntsville police officer killed in shooting
Nikki Haley: Killer ‘hijacked’ Confederate flag meaning for some
Columbus man guilty of stolen valor; Actions ‘an insult to every veteran’
Columbus man guilty of stolen valor; Actions ‘an insult to every veteran’
Americus Police searching for suspect in Dec. 5 shooting
Auburn makes Forbes 2019 list of best small places for business, careers
Columbus police investigate armed robbery at Dollar General on Cusseta Road
Georgia high court justice announces plan to resign in March
Part U.S. 80 Hwy in Crawford shut down due to gas main leak
UPDATE: Gas leak on Victory Drive contained
Dr. Phil pays tribute to Aniah Blanchard on show
2-year-old Georgia boy found safe after being taken at gunpoint
Court documents indicate Blanchard fought back during alleged Kidnapping
Investigation underway in Valley after 18-year-old found dead in car
Columbus man guilty of stolen valor; Actions ‘an insult to every veteran’
