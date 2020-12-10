Skip to content
AISA Championship
Athletes Of The Week: Chambers Academy Rebels
Video
Recent Updates
Showers move out, becoming cooler and breezy for this afternoon
Video
Some Early Morning Showers for Monday, Then Another Chance on Wednesday…And Cooler!
Video
Weather Update – Front after front…
Video
A weak front will move into the area overnight and will spoil Sunday’s weather forecast.
Video
Several rounds of rain coming for this weekend
Video
Not A Washout, But We Have A Couple Of Chances For Rain This Weekend!
Video
Above Average Temps, And Some Rain This Weekend!
Video
Above-average readings climb into the lower 70s, then a cold front sweeps through
Video
Warm Heading Into The Weekend
Video
Monday
50°
/
41°
Clear
Clear
0%
50°
41°
Tuesday
56°
/
44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
5%
56°
44°
Wednesday
54°
/
36°
AM Rain
AM Rain
66%
54°
36°
Thursday
51°
/
30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
7%
51°
30°
Friday
56°
/
33°
Sunny
Sunny
5%
56°
33°
Saturday
59°
/
43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
13%
59°
43°
Sunday
61°
/
42°
Showers
Showers
43%
61°
42°
50°
7 PM
Clear
1%
50°
48°
8 PM
Clear
1%
48°
46°
9 PM
Clear
1%
46°
45°
10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
45°
44°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°
43°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°
42°
1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
42°
42°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
42°
42°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
42°
42°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
42°
42°
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
42°
42°
6 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
42°
42°
7 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
42°
43°
8 AM
Sunny
4%
43°
45°
9 AM
Sunny
3%
45°
47°
10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
47°
49°
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°
51°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°
53°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°
54°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°
55°
3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°
54°
4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
54°
53°
5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°
52°
6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
52°
Biden clears 270 Electoral College vote mark
Video
Attorney General Barr resigning, Trump says
Muscogee County Elections office moves absentee voter verification process into full view
Video
LIVE | Georgia Secretary of State’s Office holds press conference
Live
Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit
Opelika firefighter, who survived near-death training fire, terminated after 18-year career
Video
Smiths Station High and Samford Middle go virtual after COVID-19 spike
UPDATE: Georgia reports 479,340 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,629 in Columbus
Make a plan to early in-person vote for the Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs; Muscogee County sites, times here
Video
Georgia’s first COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrives in Savannah area
Video
Vaccines arrive to health care providers as U.S. surpasses 300,000 COVID-19 deaths
Video
Man known for dressing as Joker dropped bowling ball onto worker below his window
Biden clears 270 Electoral College vote mark
Video
Attorney General Barr resigning, Trump says
Muscogee County Elections office moves absentee voter verification process into full view
Video
Smiths Station High and Samford Middle go virtual after COVID-19 spike
The 'Christmas Star' will form this week. Here's how to watch
