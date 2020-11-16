Skip to content
AISA State Championship 2020
Chambers Academy Head Coach Jason Allen Full Post Championship Interview
Video
Recent Updates
Clouds on the increase and temperatures rise ahead of a Thanksgiving Eve Storm
Video
Gorgeous afternoon to wrap up the week before an unsettled pattern arrives
Video
Sunny skies Friday but a fair-weather breakdown could lead to a stormy Thanksgiving Eve
Video
Another pleasant afternoon with a weak front arriving this weekend
Video
The future front arrives this weekend with a warm-up and unsettled weather Wednesday of next week
Sunny and dry while staying pleasant
Video
We are high and dry but the next front stalls-out for a warmer wet week through Thanksgiving
Video
More sunshine this afternoon with seasonable temperatures
Video
Consistently cool and sunny, with dry days ahead as Iota hits South America
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Saturday
74°
/
50°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
0%
74°
50°
Sunday
74°
/
52°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
10%
74°
52°
Monday
68°
/
43°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine
10%
68°
43°
Tuesday
68°
/
51°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun
0%
68°
51°
Wednesday
74°
/
60°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon
50%
74°
60°
Thursday
74°
/
48°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms
50%
74°
48°
Friday
76°
/
55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
10%
76°
55°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
73°
4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°
72°
5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°
69°
6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°
65°
7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
65°
63°
8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
63°
60°
9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
60°
59°
10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
59°
57°
11 PM
Clear
10%
57°
56°
12 AM
Clear
10%
56°
55°
1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
55°
54°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°
53°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°
52°
4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°
52°
5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°
51°
6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°
51°
7 AM
Cloudy
10%
51°
53°
8 AM
Cloudy
10%
53°
58°
9 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°
62°
10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°
66°
11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°
69°
12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°
71°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°
73°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°
72°
3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°
