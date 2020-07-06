Skip to content
Al Pelligrino
Shaw Raiders Have Great Expectations For 2020
Video
Recent Updates
Weekend to see some of the hottest temps so far this year
Video
Heat and humidity will make it feel uncomfortable today
Video
Few storms Friday before summer heat arrives for the weekend
Video
Isolated Showers possible as the heat begins to build in.
Video
PM storms through Friday, then the heat cranks-up in the forecast
Video
More showers and storms today, temperatures begin to heat up for the end of the week
Video
More of the same Wednesday in the forecast and not the same for the weekend
Video
Widespread showers again today with a few breaks
Video
Showers and storms just linger and linger in this forecast
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Goya Foods faces swift backlash after CEO praises Trump at White House
Top Pentagon officials grilled by Congress on military’s role in policing protests
Video
Split Supreme Court rulings keep Trump’s financial records private for now
Trump argues high COVID-19 cases due to testing, experts largely disagree
Melania Trump statue set on fire near her Slovenian hometown
More Politics
Columbus police say the murder suspect admitted to helping set up a deadly armed robbery
Video
A kidney patient with patience, blessings come to local man on transplant list
Video
Pathologist found blood clots in ‘almost every organ’ during autopsies on COVID-19 patients
Shaw Raiders Have Great Expectations For 2020
Video
Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe remains unnamed eight years after remains discovered
New Lay’s flavored after beloved dishes at iconic American restaurants
Video
OSBI officials assisting investigation at zoo formerly owned by Joe Exotic
Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s sentence
Gallery
Trump says executive order will include DACA recipients
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. donates nearly 300,000 eggs to Alabama food banks
Missing Montgomery 17-year-old found dead, investigation ongoing
Jehovah’s Witnesses cancel in-person conventions worldwide, will stream online in 100 languages
Gallery
