Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Watch Live
News
Local News
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
Business
Consumer Watch
Community Watch
Education
Health Watch
Politics
International
DC Bureau
Weird
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Womens History
Top Stories
Cutright-Ploeger Cup
Deadly shooting at Birmingham shopping mall
Northern beats Pioneer on walk-off HR
Reality TV star Beth Chapman has passed away at age 51 after battling cancer
Sports
Athletes of the Week
Local Sports
Alabama
Georgia
High School Sports
High School Football
The Big Game
Big Tournament
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Sports
Video
Community
Remembering Beauregard
Kia in the Classroom
Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple
Calendar
Cause For Paws
Pet of the Week
News 3 Neighbors
Russell County Schools
The Cougar Minute
Yard Sales
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teacher’s On Your Side Supply Drive
Spring Book Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Operation Drug Take Back
Holiday Heroes
Our Kitchen
About Us
Contact WRBL
Advertise With Us
EEO
Work With Us
Internship Information
FCC Children’s Programming
Search
Search
Search
Alabama 2020 Senate Race
Alabama’s Secretary of State Merrill announces 2020 senate run
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Wednesday
°
/
71°
%
°
71°
Thursday
95°
/
73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°
73°
Friday
94°
/
73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°
73°
Saturday
91°
/
73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°
73°
Sunday
94°
/
74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°
74°
Monday
97°
/
76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
20%
97°
76°
Tuesday
96°
/
76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
20%
96°
76°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
86°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°
83°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
83°
79°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
79°
79°
11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
79°
78°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°
76°
1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
76°
76°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
76°
75°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
75°
74°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°
73°
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
73°
73°
6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
73°
72°
7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
72°
75°
8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
75°
79°
9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°
83°
10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
83°
86°
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°
89°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°
91°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°
93°
2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
93°
93°
3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
93°
93°
4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
93°
93°
5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
93°
92°
6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
92°
91°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
91°