Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather 101
Weather Questions
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
WX Facts
Watch Live
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
Business
Entertainment
International
National
Education
Health News
DC Bureau
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
WNCN’s Eye on the Storm with WRBL’s Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald
Top Stories
Wednesday crash leaves one dead in Alexander City
Defense Attorney: Auburn teen expresses remorse and contrition in deadly Bramblett crash
Lee Co. deputies saturating roadways during July 4th holiday
Nike recalls shoe featuring first American flag design
Video
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
Community
Calendar
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Crime Watch
Community Focus
Prescription Take Back Program
Community Service
Consumer Alerts
Community Watch
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Health Watch
Operation Drug Take Back
Yard Sales
Sports
Athletes of the Week
Local Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Big Tournament
SEC Sports
Our Kitchen
About Us
Work With Us
Internship Information
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
FCC Children’s Programming
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
On Your Side
Business On Your Side
Health on Your Side
Teacher’s On Your Side Supply Drive
Keep WRBL
Search
Search
Search
alabama 50
Wednesday crash leaves one dead in Alexander City
Don't Miss
Wednesday crash leaves one dead in Alexander City
Defense Attorney: Auburn teen expresses remorse and contrition in deadly Bramblett crash
Nike recalls shoe featuring first American flag design
Marine uses dance as therapy for himself, military community
Remember the impact of booming fireworks on pets
Avoiding fireworks injuries on July 4
Staying safe and avoiding heat illnesses this July 4
Tweets by wrblnews3