alabama legislative session

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Alabama Officer critically wounded in shooting; BLUE ALERT issued
Tuskegee airman gets standing ovation at State of the Union
Trump addresses nation during State of the Union
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s response to State of the Union Address
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
How to get your News 3 National Signing Day trading card
Top Stories
Tom Brady mystery photo stirs up fans
WATCH: Mariachi band pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with ‘Amor Eterno’ performance outside Staples Center
The push to preserve America’s Minor League Baseball teams
Athletes of the Week: Troup County Girls Basketball
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Russell County Schools
ONE CLASS AT A TIME
Hidden History
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Harris County residents storm out after commissioners refuse to comment on a controversial housing development
National Women’s Physician day
Columbus boy found, police cancel missing person alert for Matthew Smith
GDOT announces bridge replacement project on Fortson Road, CR 386 is expected to close for six months
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
The Price Is Right Live
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Sunspree Break
Back 2 School Gas Giveaway
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge
Top Stories
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Search
Search
Search
alabama legislative session
Alabama State representative Jeremy Gray plans to propose a bill to allow yoga in public schools
Recent Updates
WEATHER AWARE: Wednesday-Thursday prolonged heavy rainfall and a threat for severe storms
Mild today, Weather Aware Wednesday and Thursday
Spring-like weather now, but storms coming Wednesday into Thursday’s forecast
Clouds building back in by the afternoon
Clouds and rain clear out for Sunday with severe weather looming for late next week
The weekend weather will turn out to be sunny side up, with a side of storms next week.
Off and on showers to end the week
It’s in bloom in the winter…Must be a “tulip” or Japanese Magnolia tree
A terrific dual tour with Freddie Stowers & LaGrange Academy
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
Alabama Officer critically wounded in shooting; BLUE ALERT issued
Georgia Power to issue $106 million in bill credits for customers on February bills
UPDATE: Opelika family says teen located safe
Valley High School student hospitalized; another arrested in lunchtime brawl
CPD looking to identified suspect connected to stolen vehicle case
Don't Miss
Tuskegee airman gets standing ovation at State of the Union
Trump addresses nation during State of the Union
CPD looking to identified suspect connected to stolen vehicle case
Man charged with multiple sex crimes against a child
Columbus school cancels visit from Chinese students, now looks for way to help visitors
Columbus police: No charges coming in January train fatality
Organizations say paying cash for bail when you’re arrested is wrong for some offenders
Trending Stories
Alabama Officer critically wounded in shooting; BLUE ALERT issued
Georgia Power to issue $106 million in bill credits for customers on February bills
UPDATE: Opelika family says teen located safe
Valley High School student hospitalized; another arrested in lunchtime brawl
CPD looking to identified suspect connected to stolen vehicle case
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Alabama Officer critically wounded in shooting; BLUE ALERT issued
Georgia Power to issue $106 million in bill credits for customers on February bills
UPDATE: Opelika family says teen located safe
Valley High School student hospitalized; another arrested in lunchtime brawl
CPD looking to identified suspect connected to stolen vehicle case