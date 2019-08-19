Alabama marriage licenses

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
Game over: Hasbro giving plastic packaging the boot from toys, games
Top Stories
3 times the cuteness! Red Panda delivers triplets at the Virginia Zoo
After year of scary incidents at home, Virginia Beach military family has car set on fire
Vape symbol added to “Tobacco-Free School” signs at NC schools
Consumer news making headlines Wednesday, August 20
Live!
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
Video
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Keep WRBL
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Brookstone Relies On Team Chemistry For Success
Top Stories
News 3 Spotlight: Navy Commit & Spencer’s Malachi Morris
Top Stories
‘Roll everything you can:’ Officials release 911 calls following Earnhardt Jr. plane crash
In the trenches with Auburn commit Tate Johnson
Blue Devils Becoming Contenders
Columbus Blue Devils At The 1st PrepZone Kickoff
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
Top Stories
Barry: Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Third annual Lake Harding Poker Run
LaGrange Police Department hosts Trust Initiative Event to better relationship with community
UPDATE: Police report they have located missing local man Johnny Williams, found in good health
Columbus toy and comic book show
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
American Cancer Society’s Boat Poker Run at Lake Harding
Top Stories
YMCA’s Water Safety Program July 2019
Our Kitchen
Contests
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
Top Stories
College Gameday Pickem
Search
Search
Search
Alabama marriage licenses
Alabama’s new approach to marriage licenses begins August 29
Judge asks GBI to investigate Muscogee County School District lawsuit settlement
Nearly 300 people sue Taylor County School Board over ousted Superintendent
Recent Updates
Consumer news making headlines Wednesday, August 20
Barry: Pet of the Week
Alabama’s new approach to marriage licenses begins August 29
Health apps and privacy concerns
FDA wants graphic images on cigarette packaging to warn of health dangers
Planned Parenthood turns down federal funding
President Trump on economy: “We’re doing tremendously well”
Husband-calling contest raises the roof at the Iowa State Fair
Authorities arrest two men in Ohio, Florida, suspected of planning mass shootings
Don't Miss
Consumer news making headlines Wednesday, August 20
Barry: Pet of the Week
Alabama’s new approach to marriage licenses begins August 29
Muscogee County School District responds to school threat reports
Health apps and privacy concerns
FDA wants graphic images on cigarette packaging to warn of health dangers
Planned Parenthood turns down federal funding
Tweets by wrblnews3