alabama power foundation gateway grant

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
The Storm: One Year Later
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Fighting for the Tab
Coronavirus Updates
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Here are the businesses closing their doors on Thanksgiving
Election was the most secure in American history, cybersecurity officials say
Alex Trebek’s wife shares emotional post thanking friends and fans for their support following his death
Texas woman loses 5 family members to COVID-19
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week
SEC Fan Page
Top Stories
Athletes of the Week: Central Football
Video
Top Stories
The Weeknd to headline Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show
WATCH: COVID-19 sidelines multiple SEC games
Video
Big Game Bound Week 10: Justin Zimmer of the Buffalo Bills
Video
Army Staff Sergeant trades fatigues for golf tees after 20 years of service, will play Division II golf in Memphis
Video
Community
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Buy Local
Community News
Home for the Holidays
Turkey Dinner Giveaway
Run Ranger Run
Remarkable Women
Russell County Schools
Calendar
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
Project Roadblock
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hispanic Heritage
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School Music Teacher Awarded Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award
Video
Columbus Police searching for missing 77-year-old man, James Rash
National Infantry Museum to temporarily reopen in December
Iconic Columbus statue of Kadie the Cow defaced with Nazi symbol, other graffiti
Video
On Your Side
Contests
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
alabama power foundation gateway grant
City of Smiths Station gets grant for mural to be painted downtown
Recent Updates
Chilly start but a fantastic Friday with the return of sunny skies
Video
Eta is out and just one "Iota" is back in the tropics, with no threat to us just sunshine, and a dip in temperatures
Video
Front moves rain out; clouds clearing for a sunny afternoon
Video
Veterans Day flaunts popping colors from the flag of our nation to falling leaves
Video
Cold front chills Eta’s power and moves her out of town, but another storm could be brewing in the East Caribbean
Video
Showers and storms today; Eta remaining towards our southeast
Video
Eta brushes Florida in the forecast and cold front #1 lifts it back into the region this weekend, then out Monday
Video
Remaining tropical and unseasonably warm through this week
Video
Eta continues to surge on multiple fronts, with a possibility of shifting northward after picking up moisture in Florida
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Friday
78°
/
50°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
0%
78°
50°
Saturday
76°
/
57°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine
0%
76°
57°
Sunday
77°
/
46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
10%
77°
46°
Monday
69°
/
44°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine
0%
69°
44°
Tuesday
68°
/
43°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny
0%
68°
43°
Wednesday
65°
/
44°
Sunny
Sunny
0%
65°
44°
Thursday
68°
/
47°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny
0%
68°
47°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
63°
10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°
68°
11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°
72°
12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°
74°
1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°
76°
2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°
76°
3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°
76°
4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°
73°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°
70°
6 PM
Clear
0%
70°
67°
7 PM
Clear
0%
67°
64°
8 PM
Clear
0%
64°
62°
9 PM
Clear
0%
62°
61°
10 PM
Clear
0%
61°
59°
11 PM
Clear
0%
59°
58°
12 AM
Clear
0%
58°
56°
1 AM
Clear
0%
56°
56°
2 AM
Clear
0%
56°
54°
3 AM
Clear
0%
54°
53°
4 AM
Clear
0%
53°
52°
5 AM
Clear
0%
52°
51°
6 AM
Clear
0%
51°
51°
7 AM
Clear
0%
51°
52°
8 AM
Sunny
0%
52°
57°
9 AM
Sunny
0%
57°
More Political Stories
Election was the most secure in American history, cybersecurity officials say
Alabama lawmaker plans to reintroduce early voting bill in legislative session
Video
Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history
Members of Congress disagree on when Biden should start receiving intelligence briefings
Video
Markey: It’s time for Republicans to stand up to Trump, urge him to concede
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
Russell County Coroner confirms death of driver in recent crash on Alabama State Route 165
Vandalism sparks former Kinnett Dairy executive to ask city to consider moving Kadie the Cow to downtown location
Video
Inmate brawl at Muscogee County Jail leaves three correctional officers injured
Video
Family of local man speaks out as he fights for his life with COVID-19 complications
Video
Virus surge: Schools abandon classes, states retreat
Video
Don't Miss
Here are the businesses closing their doors on Thanksgiving
Election was the most secure in American history, cybersecurity officials say
Alex Trebek’s wife shares emotional post thanking friends and fans for their support following his death
Texas woman loses 5 family members to COVID-19
Video
Coronavirus invades men’s reproductive organs, can affect their fertility
Video
Local leaders and health officials discuss the need for mask mandates
Video
Vandalism sparks former Kinnett Dairy executive to ask city to consider moving Kadie the Cow to downtown location
Video
Trending Stories
Russell County Coroner confirms death of driver in recent crash on Alabama State Route 165
Vandalism sparks former Kinnett Dairy executive to ask city to consider moving Kadie the Cow to downtown location
Video
Inmate brawl at Muscogee County Jail leaves three correctional officers injured
Video
Family of local man speaks out as he fights for his life with COVID-19 complications
Video
Virus surge: Schools abandon classes, states retreat
Video
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Russell County Coroner confirms death of driver in recent crash on Alabama State Route 165
Vandalism sparks former Kinnett Dairy executive to ask city to consider moving Kadie the Cow to downtown location
Video
Inmate brawl at Muscogee County Jail leaves three correctional officers injured
Video
Family of local man speaks out as he fights for his life with COVID-19 complications
Video
Virus surge: Schools abandon classes, states retreat
Video