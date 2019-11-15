Skip to content
alabama teachers offensive texts
Alabama teachers suspended over offensive group texts
TODAY: Sunny and pleasant, highs in the upper 60s
Staying dry and seasonable through Thursday
Sunny and mild for the next few days
Clearing, with plenty of sunshine on the way, with rain by the end of the week.
Pleasant to start the work week
Quiet, pleasant and fall-like over the next couple of days
Sunny and dry to last through the weekend
WEEKEND: Drying out and warming back up
Light rain will continue into the afternoon.
BREAKING: Human remains found in Eufaula
Video shows Muscogee County school bus fire at the corner of 13th and 13th
Man arrested in Whisperwood machete incident faces multiple charges
Man with machete arrested at Whisperwood Apartments
Gag order issued in Blanchard Kidnapping case as suspect has first court appearance
Man arrested in Whisperwood machete incident faces multiple charges
Democratic Presidential debate takes center stage in Atlanta tonight
Retiring Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson honored in Washington by fellow state lawmakers
Lawmakers struggle with gun violence legislation
Chick-Fil-A political controversy lingers, despite company’s change in donation policy
Man with machete arrested at Whisperwood Apartments
Prosecutor: Montgomery police officer who shot man was a ‘bully with a badge’
