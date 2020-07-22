alejandro correrdor

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Multiple states warn not to use unsolicited packages of seeds sent through the mail
Video
Melania Trump announces Rose Garden ‘renewal’ project
Video
Advocates call for gun-control laws as anniversary of two mass shootings nears
Shaw graduate school’s first to pass National Registry of EMT exam; offered job in Columbus
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
SEC Media Days
Top Stories
Planet Fitness will require masks at all locations
Top Stories
Mike Ditka tells anthem protesters to ‘get the hell out of the country’
Two baseball games postponed as Miami Marlins deal with virus outbreak
Opelika Bulldogs Ready For Anything In 2020
Video
27th anniversary of death of James Jordan in Lumberton
Video
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Russell County Schools
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Golden Apple
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Shaw graduate school’s first to pass National Registry of EMT exam; offered job in Columbus
The Edge Church host outdoor service during the Global Pandemic
Video
Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Kathlynn Sarver
Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Scarlet Puckett
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Zelmo’s Gas Giveaway
The SunSpree Samaritan of the Month
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Search
Search
Search
alejandro correrdor
Shaw graduate school’s first to pass National Registry of EMT exam; offered job in Columbus
Recent Updates
Last day of the middle 90s, cooler temperatures are on the way
Video
Staying hot and humid with rain chances increasing as tropics heat up
Hanna makes Texas landfall, rain chances increasing for us
Video
Hanna’s outer bands drift out into the Gulf of Mexico
Video
A little bit more moisture in the forecast thanks to Tropical Storm Hanna
Video
Tropical storm and change of wind direction adds a bit more moisture for the forecast
Video
Another repeat forecast today, Tropical Depression Eight forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Video
The typical summertime weather pattern continues in the forecast
Video
The heat continues, watching the tropics closely
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Monday
93°
/
74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
93°
74°
Tuesday
89°
/
73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
50%
89°
73°
Wednesday
85°
/
74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible
60%
85°
74°
Thursday
86°
/
73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible
60%
86°
73°
Friday
91°
/
73°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms
40%
91°
73°
Saturday
94°
/
73°
A few clouds
A few clouds
20%
94°
73°
Sunday
94°
/
72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
94°
72°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
93°
4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
93°
92°
5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°
91°
6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°
89°
7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
89°
87°
8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
87°
85°
9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°
83°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°
81°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°
80°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°
79°
1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°
78°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°
77°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°
77°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°
76°
5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°
75°
6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°
75°
7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°
76°
8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°
78°
9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°
81°
10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°
83°
11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°
84°
12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°
85°
1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°
86°
2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°
87°
3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°
More Political Stories
Boat parade supporting President Trump in Myrtle Beach
Video
100 Days: 8 in 10 Americans feel country heading in wrong direction, poll shows
Second Lady Karen Pence discusses initiative to prevent veteran suicide
Video
Second stimulus check update: GOP dithers over plan details, $600 unemployment bonus
Video
Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Jim Ryun
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Victim identified in suspected kidnapping turned homicide across Columbus, Russell County
Russell County investigators searching wooded area for possible kidnapping victim
Second stimulus checks: GOP to unveil COVID aid package Monday with $1,200 payments
Bodies of mother, 2 infants found in car submerged in Georgia pond
FDA expands hand sanitizer recall list
Don't Miss
Multiple states warn not to use unsolicited packages of seeds sent through the mail
Video
Alabama prosecutor drops charges in 2007 double murder
Oprah’s O Mag to end regular print editions after 20 years
Melania Trump announces Rose Garden ‘renewal’ project
Video
UPDATE: Victim identified in suspected kidnapping turned homicide across Columbus, Russell County
Shaw graduate school’s first to pass National Registry of EMT exam; offered job in Columbus
Alabama Dept. of Agriculture warns residents about unsolicited seed packages from China
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Victim identified in suspected kidnapping turned homicide across Columbus, Russell County
Russell County investigators searching wooded area for possible kidnapping victim
Second stimulus checks: GOP to unveil COVID aid package Monday with $1,200 payments
Bodies of mother, 2 infants found in car submerged in Georgia pond
FDA expands hand sanitizer recall list
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Victim identified in suspected kidnapping turned homicide across Columbus, Russell County
Russell County investigators searching wooded area for possible kidnapping victim
Second stimulus checks: GOP to unveil COVID aid package Monday with $1,200 payments
Bodies of mother, 2 infants found in car submerged in Georgia pond
FDA expands hand sanitizer recall list