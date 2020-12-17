Ally Gasser

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
The Storm: One Year Later
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Fighting for the Tab
Coronavirus Updates
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Video Game News
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Fire at Whisperwood Apartments, 20+ units damaged in fire
Video
Columbus Law Enforcement light up their lights for Piedmont’s pediatric patients
On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Head Coach hired at Auburn, Trump calls for bigger stimulus checks, and a New COVID-19 treatment in Columbus
Cities working to provide shelter to homeless during winter months while in pandemic
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week
SEC Fan Page
Top Stories
Northside Flag Football Ready To Showcase Their Skills
Video
Top Stories
Callaway Stars Shine Spotlight On Offensive Line
Video
Bryan Harsin named Head Coach at Auburn
Multiple Reports: Auburn hiring Bryan Harsin as Head Coach
Nick Saban named SEC Coach of the Year for the 5th time
Community
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Buy Local
Community News
Home for the Holidays
Turkey Dinner Giveaway
Run Ranger Run
Remarkable Women
Russell County Schools
Calendar
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
Project Roadblock
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hispanic Heritage
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Columbus Law Enforcement light up their lights for Piedmont’s pediatric patients
Volunteers needed for Chattahoochee Valley Libraries 2021 Virtual “Guys Read”
Columbus Housing Authority demolishes Chase Homes
Housing Authority of Columbus, Georgia awarded national affordable housing accreditation
On Your Side
Holiday Heroes
Pros On Your Side
Contests
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Ally Gasser
Northside Flag Football Ready To Showcase Their Skills
Video
Recent Updates
Increasing clouds today while showers and storms move in after midnight
Video
Dry for Wednesday before rain chances return early Christmas Eve followed by cooler temperatures
Video
Mild this afternoon while a strong frontal system is on the way
Video
Blue skies for the next few days. Then, a front on Christmas Eve that will have our overnight temps in the 20s!
Video
Starting seasonable then turning colder
Video
A Warm Start, But Cold Ending To The Week!
Video
Tracking a chance for rain over the weekend before we dry out to begin the work week
Video
Sun returns to end the week; rain moves back in for Sunday
Video
Dry and cool for Friday before rain returns over the weekend
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Wednesday
67°
/
53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°
53°
Thursday
57°
/
27°
Rain
Rain
100%
57°
27°
Friday
41°
/
23°
Sunny
Sunny
2%
41°
23°
Saturday
48°
/
27°
Sunny
Sunny
2%
48°
27°
Sunday
56°
/
33°
Sunny
Sunny
6%
56°
33°
Monday
60°
/
38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
20%
60°
38°
Tuesday
61°
/
43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
7%
61°
43°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
51°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°
56°
11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°
60°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°
62°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°
64°
2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°
65°
3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°
65°
4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°
63°
5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°
60°
6 PM
Cloudy
0%
60°
57°
7 PM
Cloudy
9%
57°
56°
8 PM
Cloudy
16%
56°
56°
9 PM
Cloudy
15%
56°
56°
10 PM
Cloudy
15%
56°
55°
11 PM
Cloudy
12%
55°
55°
12 AM
Cloudy
19%
55°
55°
1 AM
Showers
37%
55°
54°
2 AM
Showers
46%
54°
54°
3 AM
Showers
57%
54°
55°
4 AM
Rain
82%
55°
55°
5 AM
Rain
78%
55°
56°
6 AM
Rain
80%
56°
57°
7 AM
Rain
85%
57°
57°
8 AM
Rain
94%
57°
56°
9 AM
Rain
100%
56°
More Political Stories
Small Georgia town shares experience living alongside former U.S. President
Video
Trump pardons 15, including Russia probe figure George Papadopoulos and former Republican lawmakers
Video
California governor taps election chief Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris Senate seat
Trump, House lawmakers plot futile effort to block Biden win
President-elect Biden addresses COVID-19 bill, holiday pandemic precautions
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
Fire at Whisperwood Apartments, 20+ units damaged in fire
Video
East Alabama paramedic shares experience after receiving monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19
Video
President Trump asks Congress to amend COVID-19 relief bill, wants bigger stimulus checks
Video
Deadly crash under investigation in Lee County
Watch Live
Don't Miss
Increasing clouds today while showers and storms move in after midnight
Video
Fire at Whisperwood Apartments, 20+ units damaged in fire
Video
Northside Flag Football Ready To Showcase Their Skills
Video
Callaway Stars Shine Spotlight On Offensive Line
Video
Small Georgia town shares experience living alongside former U.S. President
Video
Columbus Law Enforcement light up their lights for Piedmont’s pediatric patients
On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Head Coach hired at Auburn, Trump calls for bigger stimulus checks, and a New COVID-19 treatment in Columbus
Trending Stories
Fire at Whisperwood Apartments, 20+ units damaged in fire
Video
East Alabama paramedic shares experience after receiving monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19
Video
President Trump asks Congress to amend COVID-19 relief bill, wants bigger stimulus checks
Video
Deadly crash under investigation in Lee County
Watch Live
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Fire at Whisperwood Apartments, 20+ units damaged in fire
Video
East Alabama paramedic shares experience after receiving monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19
Video
President Trump asks Congress to amend COVID-19 relief bill, wants bigger stimulus checks
Video
Deadly crash under investigation in Lee County
Watch Live