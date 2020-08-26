Skip to content
ammunitions
Shooters of Columbus are experiencing a gun and ammo shortage as sales increase
Video
Recent Updates
Heat is back!
Video
Temperatures near average as we wrap up the month of August
Video
Isolated storms to start the week, heat back by mid-week
Video
More scattered storms in the forecast as we remain very humid
Video
There will be a few breaks from Laura’s remnants in the forecast
Video
Remnants of Laura will keep showers and storms in the forecast this weekend.
Video
Weakening Laura over land but still major weather impacts in the forecast
Video
Hurricane Laura makes landfall as a strong category 4 hurricane
Video
Powerful Category 4 Hurricane and our impacts in the forecast
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Monday
93°
/
75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
93°
75°
Tuesday
92°
/
75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
20%
92°
75°
Wednesday
94°
/
72°
A few clouds
A few clouds
10%
94°
72°
Thursday
96°
/
73°
Sunshine
Sunshine
10%
96°
73°
Friday
97°
/
75°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny
10%
97°
75°
Saturday
96°
/
75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun
20%
96°
75°
Sunday
91°
/
73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
20%
91°
73°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
82°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°
81°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°
79°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°
78°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°
78°
1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°
77°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°
77°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°
77°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°
76°
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°
76°
6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°
76°
7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°
76°
8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°
79°
9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°
82°
10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°
85°
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°
87°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°
89°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°
90°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°
91°
3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°
90°
4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°
89°
5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°
87°
6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°
86°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°
85°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°
‘Clean’ comedian Jim Gaffigan receives threats after profanity-laced tirade on Trump
House will vote on removing cannabis from controlled substances list
Supreme Court of Alabama denies rehearing for former House Speaker Mike Hubbard
Thousands gather at March on Washington commemorations
Live
RNC Recap: One-on-one with Donald Trump Jr.
Video
Trending Stories
AutoZone stabbing suspect “felt the need to find a white male to kill,” police say in court testimony
Video
Heroic Auburn teen saves four younger siblings in house fire
Video
A Columbus-area family has been to hell and back fighting COVID-19
Video
Auburn woman now facing Attempted Murder in husband’s shooting
Fact check: 39 missing children not found in Georgia trailer
