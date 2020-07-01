Skip to content
Angel Adams
Women in business attire walk for change at the “100 Women of Power March”
Video
Recent Updates
Tropical wave to cause on and off showers throughout today
Video
Second week of July, widespread storms roll-in
Video
Star Spangled Beach Party in Pine Mountain Georgia
Video
First Alert Forecast: One day break then a washout for Sunday
Video
July 4th holiday weekend heating up with few chances to cool off
Video
4th of July weekend forecast plus a peek at the Gulf of Mexico
Video
Afternoon pop-up storms sticking around
Video
Front guides storms across the region
Video
More scattered storms this afternoon with a few strong
Video
Some state leaders say national strategy missing in COVID-19 fight
Video
Second stimulus: Mnuchin says White House will ‘seriously consider’ more payments
NASCAR driver to debut ‘Trump 2020’ race car at Brickyard 400
Video
Georgia governor says if you want football this fall, wear a mask now
Video
Trump calls for federal charges against George Washington statue vandals
Trending Stories
LaGrange woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man in neck and facial area
Columbus woman arrested after shooting at Bull Creek Apartments
Area athletes help those in need
Video
Women in business attire walk for change at the “100 Women of Power March”
Video
Person shot around Cusseta Road near Dollar General, police investigating
‘God has another angel’: Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 after COVID-19 battle
Oscar-winning movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91
Video
Bubonic Plague case diagnosed in China
Second stimulus check: Report shows first payment saved thousands from poverty
Video
Viral video shows what happens when you hit a horse from behind
Experts fear bad tick season amid coronavirus pandemic
Australia to shut border between its 2 largest states as Melbourne infections surge
