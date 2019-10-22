anissa weier

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
Official website to help family of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney launched
Top Stories
Victim speaks out for first time about ‘Slender Man’ attack
Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for fall
Fossil trove shows life’s fast recovery after big extinction
Arson investigation underway after fire devastates house on 15th Avenue
Video
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
News 3 PrepZone: Alabama Playoff Scenarios for Week 10
Top Stories
College Game Day Pick ‘Em Week 9
Performance Of The Week: EJ Williams & Payton Allen
Web Extra: Shaquira Speaks On Guarantano Goal Line Dive
Web Extra: Sleeper Teams For The College Football Playoff
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Casino gambling referendum, eliminating Marshal’s Office top Columbus legislative agenda
Top Stories
HAPPENING NOW: Operation Drug Take Back in Columbus
Inaugural “Ride for Recovery” to benefit House of T.I.M.E.
Widespread Verizon outage affecting Columbus and Phenix City
Reese Road Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
“Hearts & Hands” Charity Golf Event
Our Kitchen
Contests
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
SUNSPREE BREAK
MEL ROBBINS SWEEPSTAKES
Top Stories
College Gameday Pick’em Week 8
Top Stories
College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 6
Search
Search
Search
anissa weier
Victim speaks out for first time about ‘Slender Man’ attack
Recent Updates
Increasing clouds this afternoon, chance of rain on Friday
Man says his Apple Watch saved his life
Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia teen
Top American diplomat to Ukraine testifies in impeachment inquiry probe
Woman injured in Tuesday night LaGrange shooting
Chilly Start, nice afternoon ahead
Animal Ark Rescue in Columbus bring the Pet of the Week and talks Barktoberfest
Lamb’s International Funeral Home in Columbus presents fourth annual fall festival
Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home
Trending Stories
Widespread Verizon outage affecting Columbus and Phenix City
Court hearings for double homicide suspects delayed while they hire attorneys
Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith talks investigation, lessons learned and healing
Columbus Police locate missing 9-year-old girl
Two “persons of intererst” in abduction of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney arrested on unrelated charges
Don't Miss
Valley police have alleged Walmart arsonist in custody
Man says his Apple Watch saved his life
Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia teen
Top American diplomat to Ukraine testifies in impeachment inquiry probe
Woman injured in Tuesday night LaGrange shooting
Birmingham PD: Body of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney believed to have been found in dumpster
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin makes plea for Cupcake’s return
Trending Stories
Widespread Verizon outage affecting Columbus and Phenix City
Court hearings for double homicide suspects delayed while they hire attorneys
Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith talks investigation, lessons learned and healing
Columbus Police locate missing 9-year-old girl
Two “persons of intererst” in abduction of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney arrested on unrelated charges
Tweets by wrblnews3