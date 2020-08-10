Anthony Jones

Friday

89° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 73°

Saturday

87° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 72°

Sunday

93° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 93° 72°

Monday

93° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 93° 72°

Tuesday

90° / 71°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 90° 71°

Wednesday

86° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 70°

Thursday

86° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 69°

Hourly Forecast

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

78°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

86°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
86°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

