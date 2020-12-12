Skip to content
Army West Point
Auburn High Trio Sign College Scholarships
Video
Recent Updates
Several Chilly Mornings Are On Tap, But A Slight Warm Up Heading Into The Weekend!
Video
Cool and rainy for today
Video
Rain returns Wednesday, followed by calmer and cooler weather
Video
Drier today while more rain moves back in Wednesday
Video
Dry for Tuesday, but rain returns for Wednesday followed by cooler temperatures
Video
Showers move out, becoming cooler and breezy for this afternoon
Video
Some Early Morning Showers for Monday, Then Another Chance on Wednesday…And Cooler!
Video
Weather Update – Front after front…
Video
A weak front will move into the area overnight and will spoil Sunday’s weather forecast.
Video
Thursday
47°
/
29°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun
2%
47°
29°
Friday
55°
/
30°
Sunny
Sunny
4%
55°
30°
Saturday
57°
/
43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
7%
57°
43°
Sunday
60°
/
46°
Rain
Rain
60%
60°
46°
Monday
61°
/
40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
24%
61°
40°
Tuesday
64°
/
39°
Sunny
Sunny
11%
64°
39°
Wednesday
63°
/
49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
6%
63°
49°
39°
6 AM
Cloudy
3%
39°
38°
7 AM
Cloudy
2%
38°
38°
8 AM
Cloudy
2%
38°
37°
9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
37°
38°
10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
38°
40°
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
40°
42°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
42°
44°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°
44°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°
45°
3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
45°
46°
4 PM
Sunny
1%
46°
46°
5 PM
Sunny
1%
46°
42°
6 PM
Clear
2%
42°
40°
7 PM
Clear
2%
40°
39°
8 PM
Clear
2%
39°
37°
9 PM
Clear
3%
37°
36°
10 PM
Clear
3%
36°
35°
11 PM
Clear
3%
35°
34°
12 AM
Clear
3%
34°
33°
1 AM
Clear
4%
33°
32°
2 AM
Clear
4%
32°
32°
3 AM
Clear
4%
32°
31°
4 AM
Clear
4%
31°
31°
5 AM
Clear
4%
31°
Perdue makes a stop in Americus
Video
Muscogee County local levels challenge to 4K votes over residency, Board of Elections holds meeting
Biden introduces Pete Buttigieg as his pick for transportation secretary
Video
Joe Biden visits Atlanta Georgia
Trump asking about special prosecutor for Hunter Biden
Watch Live
Several COVID-19 vaccine recipients got Bell’s palsy – why you should ignore these social media posts
Video
On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Campaigning in Columbus, Vaccinations continue, and Signing Day in the Chattahoochee Valley
Video
Alabama woman killed in early-morning incident on I-185 in Columbus
Georgia man killed in propane tank explosion
Tigers Player & Equipment Manager Sign Scholarships
Video
Hardaway Hawks Fly To The College Level
Video
Pacelli’s Ian Matthews Signs Auburn
Video
Glenwood’s Jackson Griner Signs With Austin Peay
Video
Central Red Devil Duo Sign The Dotted Line
Video
Auburn High Trio Sign College Scholarships
Video
Several Chilly Mornings Are On Tap, But A Slight Warm Up Heading Into The Weekend!
Video
