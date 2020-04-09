Skip to content
ASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES
National Guard troops offer services to Magnolia Manor campuses
Recent Updates
Cool refreshing spring mornings with pleasant afternoons upcoming
All Clear: Storms have moved out, now get ready for some sun
Video
Video
WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, damaging winds will be present Sunday evening into early Monday morning
WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms likely Sunday into overnight Monday
Severe weather likely late Sunday into early Monday
Dry for Saturday, weather alert for Sunday
Cooler for Friday with severe weather looming for Easter Sunday
Becoming dry and sunny for the afternoon; Weather Alert for Sunday
Bernie Sanders has endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
Supreme Court to hold May arguments by teleconference
White House, Congress negotiate additional coronavirus recovery funding
Georgia’s Secretary of State moves Primary election from May 19 to June 9
Trending Stories
NOON UPDATE: Georgia COVID-19 cases now over 13,000, with 161 in Columbus
“Get My Payment” app to launch Friday
Mercy Med mass testing event confirms nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases in Columbus region
EVENING UPDATE: Georgia now at 12,547 cases of COVID-19, 442 deaths from the virus
VIDEO: Severe weather in WRBL viewing area after Easter Sunday
Don't Miss
Alabama League of Municipalities creates task force to help cities financially during COVID-19
Video
Racing to a cure: Where we stand on treating coronavirus
Confirmed cases of coronavirus surpass 2M worldwide
Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Monday
Overnight storms move through area causing damage and power outages
VA to host virtual veterans town hall for veterans in our area
EVENING UPDATE: Alabama now has 3,762 cases of COVID-19, 101 deaths
