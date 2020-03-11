Skip to content
ASWA
ASWA Girls All-State basketball teams announced
ASWA Boys All-State basketball teams announced
Staying mild with a few sprinkles
Video
SUNDAY: Remaining mild with a few light evening showers
Video
Planting forecast: On a drier note, this may be a good thing
Video
A beautiful forecast ahead, warm and breaks of sunshine
Video
A little more cloud cover today but still staying mild.
Video
What an amazing sprint to the 7 Day Forecast…A bit dazed!
Video
Few sprinkles late Friday with mild temperatures
Video
Get ready for a warm day, highs nearing 80 degrees.
Video
Tracking this storm system, with perspective and your forecast
Video
Louisiana presidential primary postponed over coronavirus
Video
Pres. Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency
Video
Louisiana expected to postpone Presidential Primary
Video
NBC4/Emerson College poll shows Joe Biden is front-runner ahead of Ohio primary
Crossover Day: Georgia lawmakers hit crucial deadline
Trending Stories
EAMC employee is first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lee County
Georgia coronavirus cases climb to 121; Still no cases reported in Columbus
Columbus police captured 2017 murder suspect
ADPH reports Lee County has first case of COVID-19
Alabama Health officials release new recommendations as COVID-19 cases increase
NIM closed to the public effective March 17 to stem spread of coronavirus
Auburn Police have suspect in custody for February 3 rape case
Harris County School District postpones Groundbreaking for new Carver Middle School
Auburn officials close and cancel Public Library, Parks and Recreation facilities and events
WATCH: ADPH provides update on coronavirus; 22 cases still confirmed
Video
WATCH: Jefferson Co. Commission declares a state of emergency in response to COVID-19
Video
Governor Kemp, Georgia Health Care Association issue joint statement on coronavirus
