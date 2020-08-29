Skip to content
Auburn High School Football
Pair of Auburn Tigers Get Navy Scholarship Offers
Video
Recent Updates
Rain chances remain low until the end of the weekend.
Video
Hot and Dry and tracking a couple of cool fronts in the forecast
Video
As temperature rise, rain chances fall
Video
Drier over the next several days
Video
Starting September a little steamy
Video
Heat is back!
Video
Temperatures near average as we wrap up the month of August
Video
Isolated storms to start the week, heat back by mid-week
Video
More scattered storms in the forecast as we remain very humid
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Thursday
94°
/
72°
Clear
Clear
10%
94°
72°
Friday
97°
/
75°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine
10%
97°
75°
Saturday
95°
/
73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
20%
95°
73°
Sunday
89°
/
69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
89°
69°
Monday
91°
/
70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
10%
91°
70°
Tuesday
90°
/
72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
20%
90°
72°
Wednesday
89°
/
72°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
30%
89°
72°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
92°
6 PM
Sunny
0%
92°
90°
7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°
88°
8 PM
Sunny
0%
88°
85°
9 PM
Clear
0%
85°
83°
10 PM
Clear
0%
83°
81°
11 PM
Clear
0%
81°
79°
12 AM
Clear
0%
79°
78°
1 AM
Clear
0%
78°
77°
2 AM
Clear
0%
77°
76°
3 AM
Clear
10%
76°
75°
4 AM
Clear
10%
75°
74°
5 AM
Clear
10%
74°
73°
6 AM
Clear
10%
73°
73°
7 AM
Clear
10%
73°
73°
8 AM
Sunny
10%
73°
77°
9 AM
Sunny
0%
77°
82°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°
87°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°
90°
12 PM
Sunny
0%
90°
92°
1 PM
Sunny
0%
92°
94°
2 PM
Sunny
0%
94°
95°
3 PM
Sunny
0%
95°
96°
4 PM
Sunny
0%
96°
96°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
96°
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Victims identified as a brother and sister in Summerville Road crash
AutoZone stabbing suspect “felt the need to find a white male to kill,” police say in court testimony
Video
Georgia Army major pleads guilty in hidden camera, child porn case
Fort Benning Staff Sergeant arrested in child sex abuse case
Testimony: Mobile doctor was worried about his ‘very expensive’ watch after crash that killed medical student
Video
Video
