Auburn High Tigers

PrepZone Performance Of The Week: Rah Thomas & Matthew Caldwell
As temperature rise, rain chances fall
Drier over the next several days
Starting September a little steamy
Heat is back!
Temperatures near average as we wrap up the month of August
Isolated storms to start the week, heat back by mid-week
More scattered storms in the forecast as we remain very humid
There will be a few breaks from Laura’s remnants in the forecast
Remnants of Laura will keep showers and storms in the forecast this weekend.
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Wednesday
94°
/
73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
10%
94°
73°
Thursday
96°
/
73°
Sunny
Sunny
10%
96°
73°
Friday
97°
/
75°
Sunny
Sunny
10%
97°
75°
Saturday
96°
/
73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
10%
96°
73°
Sunday
91°
/
71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds
20%
91°
71°
Monday
91°
/
72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds
20%
91°
72°
Tuesday
91°
/
73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
91°
73°
Hourly Forecast
78°
9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°
81°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°
84°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
84°
87°
12 PM
Sunny
0%
87°
89°
1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°
91°
2 PM
Sunny
0%
91°
92°
3 PM
Sunny
0%
92°
93°
4 PM
Sunny
0%
93°
93°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
93°
91°
6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°
90°
7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°
87°
8 PM
Sunny
0%
87°
85°
9 PM
Clear
0%
85°
82°
10 PM
Clear
0%
82°
81°
11 PM
Clear
0%
81°
79°
12 AM
Clear
0%
79°
78°
1 AM
Clear
10%
78°
77°
2 AM
Clear
10%
77°
76°
3 AM
Clear
10%
76°
75°
4 AM
Clear
10%
75°
75°
5 AM
Clear
10%
75°
74°
6 AM
Clear
10%
74°
74°
7 AM
Clear
10%
74°
74°
8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°
More Political Stories
Trump calls Kenosha violence ‘domestic terrorism’
‘Clean’ comedian Jim Gaffigan receives threats after profanity-laced tirade on Trump
House will vote on removing cannabis from controlled substances list
Supreme Court of Alabama denies rehearing for former House Speaker Mike Hubbard
Thousands gather at March on Washington commemorations
More Politics
Trending Stories
AutoZone stabbing suspect “felt the need to find a white male to kill,” police say in court testimony
Heroic Auburn teen saves four younger siblings in house fire
Deadly crash on I-85 in Opelika under investigation
ZELMO’S GAS GIVEAWAY
While Republican Senate candidates go on attack, their supporters more careful in their comments
Don't Miss
Calvary Christian Cancels Athletic Events Due To COVID-19 Cases
PrepZone Performance Of The Week: Rah Thomas & Matthew Caldwell
New York City delays reopening of schools
Congressman Mike Conaway speaks on next stimulus package and party lines
Tuscaloosa City Council to consider $400k in economic relief for bar owners
Rep. Joe Kennedy concedes to Sen. Ed Markey in Democratic primary
Answers sought after California deputies fatally shoot Black man Dijon Kizzee
