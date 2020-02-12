Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
40°
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Major corporations advising employees to avoid international travel
Alabama Senate approves bill to block occupational tax
Deaf athlete proves his disabilities don’t define his abilities
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Carver’s Olivia Cochran Season Ends
Top Stories
Former ISU athlete is on Olympic Journey
Two Kendrick Cherokees Sign With Columbus Cardinals
LaFayette Falls In AHSAA Final Four
Lanett Marches Into AHSAA Championship Game
Top Stories
Harris Co. teacher awarded News 3’s first “One Class At a Time” grant
Police searching for runaway Columbus teen
Lakewood Primary School Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple
America’s first fast-food hamburger chain recognizes Columbus twins
auburn medical clinic
Auburn University’s SGA takes a stand against sexual assault by bringing a new program to campus
Recent Updates
Always looking ahead sunny for more sunny days in the forecast and then Weather Aware Wednesday, March 4th
Cool and breezy with plenty of sunshine
Drier, colder, and the best part, SUNSHINE is back
Chilly air arrives tonight
Less rainy days ahead in the forecast
A few more showers today and Wednesday
Rain Rain will go away, with a majority of fair weather days in this First Alert Forecast
Light showers today with a few thunderstorms this evening
Here comes the rain again…
Remarkable Women
Remarkable Women: Lee County woman says education is key to serving her community
Remarkable Women: Local woman believes volunteerism has the power to end poverty
Remarkable Women: Columbus business owner says her dedication to charity and community is driven by God
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Trending Stories
Auburn schools classify Coronavirus as Urgent Disease, prepare for possible impact to operations
Phenix City police say victim of Sandfort Road death was male, case still under investigation
Second man charged in Anitra Gunn murder case
Opelika Police release surveillance footage of credit fraud suspects
Shelves emptying of masks as east Alabama families prepare for coronavirus
Don't Miss
Harris Co. teacher awarded News 3’s first “One Class At a Time” grant
Wedding dress orders threadbare after coronavirus stalls imports
Auburn schools classify Coronavirus as Urgent Disease, prepare for possible impact to operations
Police searching for runaway Columbus teen
Opelika Police release surveillance footage of credit fraud suspects
UPDATE: Gas leak at Auburn University ALL CLEAR
Aniah’s Law passes Alabama House unanimously
