Austin Duffey

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 94° 73°

Thursday

94° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 94° 73°

Friday

94° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 94° 73°

Saturday

96° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 74°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 95° 74°

Monday

94° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 94° 73°

Tuesday

94° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 94° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

4 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

5 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories