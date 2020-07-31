Austin Duffey

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
New Law, Same Expectations For Marion County
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Isaias whips up eastern US
Video
Now a ‘hospital-like’ facility, McAllen convention center begins taking COVID-19 patients
Video
Video shows Florida man angry over COVID-19 barrier attack driver, deputies say
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
SEC Media Days
Top Stories
New Law, Same Expectations For Marion County
Video
Top Stories
World Games 2022 announce sale of specialty license plates
Video
Olympics difficult to hold without a vaccine; athletes get financial boost as training continues
Video
Lanett’s Quae Houston Passes Away
Video
Olympic delay lengthens financial strain on athletes
Video
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Russell County Schools
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Columbus Police searching for critically missing woman last seen on Joy Road
Columbus Police searching for missing teen, last seen July 31
Auburn Police arrest two men in fraud case
Where is Natalie Jones: Family of missing Georgia woman desperate for answers
Video
On Your Side
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Holiday Heroes
Cause For Paws
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Austin Duffey
New Law, Same Expectations For Marion County
Video
Recent Updates
Stuck between two systems then the humid air gets squeezed out
Video
A few stray showers possible today, temperatures warming up this week.
Video
Dodging showers in the First Alert Forecast
Video
August will start off hot and humid with low rain chances.
Video
Staying hot and humid as Isaias continues to churn up the Florida coast
Hot and humid for Sunday as Isaias moves closer to Florida
Video
WEEKEND: Hot and dry Saturday with eyes on Hurricane Isaias
Video
Hurricane Isaias forms in the Atlantic, second hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season
Video
Newly Named Hurricane, Isaias forecast to move towards the U.S.
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Wednesday
94°
/
73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun
20%
94°
73°
Thursday
94°
/
73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds
20%
94°
73°
Friday
94°
/
73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
10%
94°
73°
Saturday
96°
/
74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
96°
74°
Sunday
95°
/
74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms
40%
95°
74°
Monday
94°
/
73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible
60%
94°
73°
Tuesday
94°
/
73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible
40%
94°
73°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
73°
4 AM
Clear
10%
73°
73°
5 AM
Clear
10%
73°
73°
6 AM
Clear
10%
73°
73°
7 AM
Sunny
10%
73°
75°
8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°
78°
9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°
82°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°
86°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°
89°
12 PM
Sunny
10%
89°
91°
1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°
92°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°
90°
3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°
92°
4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°
92°
5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°
91°
6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°
90°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°
88°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°
84°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°
82°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°
81°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°
80°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°
78°
1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°
77°
2 AM
Clear
0%
77°
76°
3 AM
Clear
10%
76°
More Political Stories
Congressman Sanford Bishop responds to ethics report that claims he misappropriated campaign funds
Video
DA seeking Trump’s taxes cites reports of ‘protracted criminal conduct’ at Trump Organization
‘My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID,’ Rep. Louie Gohmert’s daughter says
Video
Second stimulus checks: Will $1,200 payments be approved this week?
Ethics Committee extends investigation into Georgia congressman over use of campaign funds
More Politics
Trending Stories
Congressman Sanford Bishop responds to ethics report that claims he misappropriated campaign funds
Video
Auburn University condemns AU lecturer’s anti-police social media posts
Harris County man sentenced in federal court for threatening official
Second stimulus checks: Progress slow on virus relief bill with $1,200 payments
Video
Some Columbus-area veterans oppose new VA clinic site, would like to see the decision reconsidered
Video
Don't Miss
New Law, Same Expectations For Marion County
Video
Runaway ostrich caught on camera in the Philippines
Video
Bay County Sheriff’s Office reports a powerful narcotic being abused locally
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Isaias whips up eastern US
Video
Now a ‘hospital-like’ facility, McAllen convention center begins taking COVID-19 patients
Video
Video shows Florida man angry over COVID-19 barrier attack driver, deputies say
Video
Chipotle launches clothing line dyed using leftover avocado pits
Trending Stories
Congressman Sanford Bishop responds to ethics report that claims he misappropriated campaign funds
Video
Auburn University condemns AU lecturer’s anti-police social media posts
Harris County man sentenced in federal court for threatening official
Second stimulus checks: Progress slow on virus relief bill with $1,200 payments
Video
Some Columbus-area veterans oppose new VA clinic site, would like to see the decision reconsidered
Video
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Congressman Sanford Bishop responds to ethics report that claims he misappropriated campaign funds
Video
Auburn University condemns AU lecturer’s anti-police social media posts
Harris County man sentenced in federal court for threatening official
Second stimulus checks: Progress slow on virus relief bill with $1,200 payments
Video
Some Columbus-area veterans oppose new VA clinic site, would like to see the decision reconsidered
Video