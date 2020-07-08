aymaud avery

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Second suspect arrested in deadly robbery on Nina Street
Video
French aerospace firm expanding operations in northern Mexico
Video
Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado
Bryshere Gray arrested: ‘Empire’ actor accused of assaulting wife at Arizona home
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
SEC Media Days
Top Stories
Spencer looks to turn the tide in 2020
Video
Top Stories
Las Vegas Police arrest former USA Gymnastics coach
Video
SEC Continuing to Mull Options as Conference-Only Schedule May be End Result
New Head Coach Brings New Attitude To Northside
Video
Washington Redskins officially drop team name, logo
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Russell County Schools
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Golden Apple
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
A kidney patient with patience, blessings come to local man on transplant list
Video
Columbus Police searching for missing woman, Velma Marie Kennard
COVID-19 forces Lakewood Baptist Church to close Childcare Program
Columbus Police searching for missing man
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Zelmo’s Gas Giveaway
The SunSpree Samaritan of the Month
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Search
Search
Search
aymaud avery
Call for Georgia lawmakers to repeal citizen’s arrest law
Recent Updates
The First Alert Forecast calls for high heat
Video
Dome of heat building in
Video
Rain out, heat in for this upcoming week
Video
Few rain chances Sunday, dome of heat builds in for next week
Video
Weekend to see some of the hottest temps so far this year
Video
Heat and humidity will make it feel uncomfortable today
Video
Few storms Friday before summer heat arrives for the weekend
Video
Isolated Showers possible as the heat begins to build in.
Video
PM storms through Friday, then the heat cranks-up in the forecast
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
More Political Stories
Second stimulus check: As White House signals support, payments become campaign issue
Video
Second stimulus check: GOP senators not ready to commit to direct payments
Video
President Donald Trump tweets support of Tuberville in runoff, Sessions responds to “juvenile insults”
Goya Foods faces swift backlash after CEO praises Trump at White House
Top Pentagon officials grilled by Congress on military’s role in policing protests
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
Man, 30, dies after attending ‘COVID party,’ doctor says
GBI investigating death of three family members in Manchester
Columbus Police release surveillance footage of Peachtree Mall shooting suspect
Campaign 2020: The Alabama Primary Runoff Election
Video
Spencer looks to turn the tide in 2020
Video
Don't Miss
Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Physician Residency Program makes adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Second suspect arrested in deadly robbery on Nina Street
Video
Double-homicide suspect in California found dead in Tijuana
French aerospace firm expanding operations in northern Mexico
Video
Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado
Congress turns attention to ICE detention facility conditions during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
2 Alabama inmates die after contracting COVID-19
Trending Stories
Man, 30, dies after attending ‘COVID party,’ doctor says
GBI investigating death of three family members in Manchester
Columbus Police release surveillance footage of Peachtree Mall shooting suspect
Campaign 2020: The Alabama Primary Runoff Election
Video
Spencer looks to turn the tide in 2020
Video
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Man, 30, dies after attending ‘COVID party,’ doctor says
GBI investigating death of three family members in Manchester
Columbus Police release surveillance footage of Peachtree Mall shooting suspect
Campaign 2020: The Alabama Primary Runoff Election
Video
Spencer looks to turn the tide in 2020
Video