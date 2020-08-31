Backyard Brawl

Skip to content
Labor Day Weekend: Hot with a slight chance for showers
Video
The forecast looks good heading into this Labor Day Weekend
Video
Rain chances remain low until the end of the weekend.
Video
Hot and Dry and tracking a couple of cool fronts in the forecast
Video
As temperature rise, rain chances fall
Video
Drier over the next several days
Video
Starting September a little steamy
Video
Heat is back!
Video
Temperatures near average as we wrap up the month of August
Video
Friday
97°
/
75°
Sunny
Sunny
10%
97°
75°
Saturday
95°
/
73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
10%
95°
73°
Sunday
89°
/
69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
20%
89°
69°
Monday
90°
/
68°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
20%
90°
68°
Tuesday
91°
/
71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
20%
91°
71°
Wednesday
89°
/
72°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
40%
89°
72°
Thursday
88°
/
71°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms
30%
88°
71°
Hourly Forecast
76°
9 AM
Sunny
0%
76°
81°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°
86°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°
89°
12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°
91°
1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°
93°
2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°
94°
3 PM
Sunny
0%
94°
95°
4 PM
Sunny
0%
95°
95°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°
93°
6 PM
Sunny
0%
93°
92°
7 PM
Sunny
0%
92°
89°
8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
89°
87°
9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
87°
85°
10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°
83°
11 PM
Clear
0%
83°
81°
12 AM
Clear
0%
81°
80°
1 AM
Clear
0%
80°
79°
2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°
78°
3 AM
Clear
10%
78°
78°
4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°
77°
5 AM
Clear
10%
77°
76°
6 AM
Clear
10%
76°
76°
7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°
76°
8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°
More Political Stories
SEE IT: Nancy Pelosi salon video used to open White House press briefing
Video
Gov. Cuomo lashes out at Trump’s threat to defund NYC
Video
Congressman’s post suggesting he would shoot and ‘drop any 10 of you where you stand’ goes viral
Video
Facebook to stop new political ads the week before the election
Video
As immigrants struggle, fees to apply for citizenship to go up 80%
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
East Alabama couple says family photo fosters unity and love
Video
UPDATE: Victims identified as a brother and sister in Summerville Road crash
Video
Auburn Police make four arrests in auto breaking and entering, theft case
AutoZone stabbing suspect “felt the need to find a white male to kill,” police say in court testimony
Video
The VA’s Home Based Primary Care program goes virtual to help homebound veterans
Video
