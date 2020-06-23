Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Boy who doctors said wouldn’t survive prepares for 4th birthday
Panama City woman survives COVID-19 after six-week coma
Video
NASA names its D.C. headquarters after ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary W. Jackson
Worship on the water with LaGrange First Methodist
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
SEC Media Days
Top Stories
Savannah Baseball Team Introduces “Banana Ball”
Video
Top Stories
Phenix City Youth Sports Complex Pool to reopen
WRBL Senior Night: Shaw Boys Golf
Video
NBA releases schedule for season restart
Russell County Warriors Embrace The Grind
Video
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Russell County Schools
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Golden Apple
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
First memorial ride for fallen Auburn police officer William Buechner
Phenix City woman organizes voter registration drive
Phenix City to postpone 4th of July fireworks show
Phenix City Youth Sports Complex Pool to reopen
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Zelmo’s Gas Giveaway
The SunSpree Samaritan of the Month
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Search
Search
Search
Banana Ball
Savannah Baseball Team Introduces “Banana Ball”
Video
Recent Updates
Hot, hazy and humid as we wrap up the weekend
Video
What’s up with this haze from the Saharan Desert, I’ll tell you…
Video
The forecast calls for…A SUMMER PATTERN
Video
Stray showers today as temperatures begin to warm back up
Video
The rain coverage will lessen but not completely dry in the forecast
Video
Another wave of showers and storms today
Video
Weather pattern remains unsettled but not as active this weekend
Video
Tracking more storms today and a warm up by the weekend
Video
Tracking more storms here and a waterspout afar
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
More Political Stories
Trump wrongly diverted $2.5B for border wall, court rules
Coronavirus task force addresses spike in new cases in southern states
Video
White House executive order values skills over education for federal employees
Video
Second stimulus check is very likely coming in July, U.S. Senate says
Video
House passes legislation to make DC the nation’s 51st state
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
Stimulus check round 2 update: Here’s why next week is crucial
Video
Teens surprise thankful Lee County Deputy with random act of kindness
Video
Yacht owner sentenced for filming minors aboard boat in Myrtle Beach
Alexander City store owner arrested on drug charges
Blue Flu: A number of Atlanta Police Officers walk out in apparent protest
Don't Miss
Savannah Baseball Team Introduces “Banana Ball”
Video
BCPD: Man caught on video swimming in Bass Pro Shop aquarium arrested
Video
Escaped inmate recaptured in Walker County Saturday afternoon
Hot, hazy and humid as we wrap up the weekend
Video
COVID-19 travel advisories impact vacation rentals
Video
Mississippi Senate approves bill to change state flag
Stimulus check round 2 update: Here’s why next week is crucial
Video
Trending Stories
Stimulus check round 2 update: Here’s why next week is crucial
Video
Teens surprise thankful Lee County Deputy with random act of kindness
Video
Yacht owner sentenced for filming minors aboard boat in Myrtle Beach
Alexander City store owner arrested on drug charges
Blue Flu: A number of Atlanta Police Officers walk out in apparent protest
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Stimulus check round 2 update: Here’s why next week is crucial
Video
Teens surprise thankful Lee County Deputy with random act of kindness
Video
Yacht owner sentenced for filming minors aboard boat in Myrtle Beach
Alexander City store owner arrested on drug charges
Blue Flu: A number of Atlanta Police Officers walk out in apparent protest