Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Watch Live
News
Local News
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
Business
Consumer Watch
Community Watch
Education
Health Watch
Politics
International
Weird
DC Bureau
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Womens History
Top Stories
Sunflowers and teen volunteers visit Beauregard tornado survivors this summer
Forsyth Co. Sheriff’s office releases video of night newborn was found in woods
Day 2 in wrongful death lawsuit against Ralston Towers
Anatomy of Lightning
Sports
Athletes of the Week
Local Sports
Alabama
Georgia
High School Sports
High School Football
The Big Game
Big Tournament
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Sports
Video
Community
Remembering Beauregard
Kia in the Classroom
Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple
Calendar
Cause For Paws
Pet of the Week
News 3 Neighbors
Experts On Your Side
Russell County Schools
The Cougar Minute
Yard Sales
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teacher’s On Your Side Supply Drive
Spring Book Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Operation Drug Take Back
Holiday Heroes
Our Kitchen
About Us
Contact WRBL
Advertise With Us
EEO
Work With Us
Internship Information
FCC Children’s Programming
Search
Search
Search
bear in house
Caught on Camera: A bear, a tiger, and a pig!
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Tuesday
°
/
73°
%
°
73°
Wednesday
93°
/
71°
Cloudy
Cloudy
20%
93°
71°
Thursday
95°
/
72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
10%
95°
72°
Friday
93°
/
72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
20%
93°
72°
Saturday
93°
/
73°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
20%
93°
73°
Sunday
95°
/
74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°
74°
Monday
97°
/
75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
20%
97°
75°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
77°
12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°
77°
1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°
77°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°
77°
3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°
76°
4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
76°
75°
5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
75°
75°
6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
75°
74°
7 AM
Cloudy
5%
74°
76°
8 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°
79°
9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
79°
83°
10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
83°
85°
11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
85°
87°
12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
87°
88°
1 PM
Cloudy
1%
88°
90°
2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
90°
91°
3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
91°
90°
4 PM
Cloudy
20%
90°
88°
5 PM
Cloudy
13%
88°
88°
6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
88°
86°
7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
86°
83°
8 PM
Cloudy
2%
83°
81°
9 PM
Cloudy
3%
81°
79°
10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
79°
77°
11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
77°