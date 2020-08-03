Skip to content
Beauregard High School Football
Hornets Remain Beauregard Strong
Video
Recent Updates
Same ol’ same ol’ until the next tropical wave in the First Alert Forecast
Video
No surprise, our forecast remains the same to end the week
Video
FORECAST: Banking on more early sunshine and a stray afternoon storm or two
Video
Pop-up storms possible today, highs reaching the middle 90s.
Video
Hot through the end of the week, slight warm-up come the weekend
Video
Rain chances lower and the heat cranks up
Video
Stuck between two systems then the humid air gets squeezed out
Video
A few stray showers possible today, temperatures warming up this week.
Video
Dodging showers in the First Alert Forecast
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Saturday
94°
/
74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
20%
94°
74°
Sunday
94°
/
74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun
20%
94°
74°
Monday
95°
/
74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late
40%
95°
74°
Tuesday
95°
/
74°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms
30%
95°
74°
Wednesday
94°
/
73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
60%
94°
73°
Thursday
89°
/
73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms
60%
89°
73°
Friday
90°
/
73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms
50%
90°
73°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
94°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°
93°
3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°
92°
4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°
92°
5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°
91°
6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°
89°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°
88°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°
85°
9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
85°
83°
10 PM
Clear
10%
83°
81°
11 PM
Clear
10%
81°
80°
12 AM
Clear
10%
80°
79°
1 AM
Clear
10%
79°
78°
2 AM
Clear
10%
78°
77°
3 AM
Clear
10%
77°
77°
4 AM
Clear
10%
77°
76°
5 AM
Clear
10%
76°
75°
6 AM
Clear
10%
75°
75°
7 AM
Sunny
10%
75°
76°
8 AM
Sunny
10%
76°
79°
9 AM
Sunny
0%
79°
83°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°
87°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°
90°
12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
90°
92°
1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
92°
Pres. Trump holds Friday evening briefing
Video
Harris to Wolf: Fed agents deployed for political reasons?
Video
President Trump visits the Whirlpool plant in Clyde
Video
USPS expects mail-in ballot surge, Democrats and Republicans disagree about giving USPS more money to prepare
Video
Facebook deletes Trump post for violating ‘harmful COVID misinformation’ policy
More Politics
Hornets Remain Beauregard Strong
Video
Clear masks for the deaf being crafted in Lafayette
Video
17 vehicles stolen from Michigan dealership 1 day before opening
Video
Beaches, Parks close at midnight and residents aren’t happy
Video
Yosemite officials urge hikers to stay hydrated in summer heat following wave of heat-related incidents
Early Saturday morning stabbing leaves one dead on 32nd Avenue
LaGrange woman hospitalized after being beaten and set on fire, ex-boyfriend arrested and charged in attack
