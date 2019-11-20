Beautifully Made

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Politics
Top Stories
Drive-by shooting outside Birmingham night club injures 4, kills 1
Top Stories
Bryant University investigating racial bias incident at school event
Local ministry aims to bring back beauty selling products to help sex trafficking and prostitution victims
Gatlinburg Church of Christ reopens 3 years after burning in wildfires
Employee rushes to pregnant woman’s aid, going in to labor in front of store
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
WATCH: Youngstown State QB Nate Mays helped onto field for final snap of career
Top Stories
News 3 PrepZone: Georgia Week 14 Highlights
PrepZone Playoffs: Alabama High Schools
Rebels Fall Short Of Repeat
Athletes of the Week: Glenwood Football
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Top Stories
Columbus Museum hosting holiday production
Top Stories
CPD puts out BOLO for local missing teen
Uptown Beer and Wine Festival in Columbus on Saturday, November 23
Adding the Talk About Two-Way Radios to their severe weather preparedness plan
Oliver Elementary School Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
Christmas Made In The South
Our Kitchen
Contests
OPERATION FLY HOME: COLUMBUS AIRPORT
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE
JR GLOBETROTTER CONTEST
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
MEL ROBBINS SWEEPSTAKES
SUNSPREE BREAK
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
Top Stories
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Top Stories
College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 11
JR GLOBETROTTER CONTEST
The Price Is Right Live
SunSpree Break
Search
Search
Search
Beautifully Made
Local ministry aims to bring back beauty selling products to help sex trafficking and prostitution victims
Recent Updates
MONDAY: Cold morning with a sunny and pleasant afternoon
Sunny Sunday with a light breeze
Rain is on the way but there’ll be clear skies on Sunday
Clouds will linger today; rain moves in on Saturday
The forecast will be cloudy and sunny at times before rain & storms Saturday
Another pleasant day, rain returns Saturday
Already looking ahead for the weekend forecast
TODAY: Sunny and pleasant, highs in the upper 60s
Staying dry and seasonable through Thursday
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
BREAKING: Second suspect arrested in Aniah Blanchard’s alleged kidnapping
Teen suspect in deadly shooting of Sheriff “Big John” Williams turns himself in
Teen suspect in deadly shooting of Lowndes Sheriff “Big John” Williams in custody
CPD puts out BOLO for local missing teen
Reporter accidentally emails entire company to call off work, entire company responds
Don't Miss
Technical issues keeping News 3 off air
BREAKING: Second suspect arrested in Aniah Blanchard’s alleged kidnapping
Former Columbus Police indicted on murder charges
Auburn University hosts a discussion about cyber security
HUD officials out of DC spend time inside Ralston Towers
CPD puts out BOLO for local missing teen
Uptown Beer and Wine Festival in Columbus on Saturday, November 23
Trending Stories
BREAKING: Second suspect arrested in Aniah Blanchard’s alleged kidnapping
Teen suspect in deadly shooting of Sheriff “Big John” Williams turns himself in
Teen suspect in deadly shooting of Lowndes Sheriff “Big John” Williams in custody
CPD puts out BOLO for local missing teen
Reporter accidentally emails entire company to call off work, entire company responds
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
BREAKING: Second suspect arrested in Aniah Blanchard’s alleged kidnapping
Teen suspect in deadly shooting of Sheriff “Big John” Williams turns himself in
Teen suspect in deadly shooting of Lowndes Sheriff “Big John” Williams in custody
CPD puts out BOLO for local missing teen
Reporter accidentally emails entire company to call off work, entire company responds