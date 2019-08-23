Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
President Trump talks China trade, North Korea missile test
Top Stories
Construction project starts today on Techwood Drive in Columbus
Alabama Republican Party opposes appointed school board
“The Musical Magic of Motown” set to hit Uptown Columbus on Saturday, August 31
Muscogee Co. Coroner confirms two killed in shooting along Mellon Street; third in critical condition
Live!
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
Video
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Keep WRBL
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
5 local boxers medal in Junior Olympics
Top Stories
Lightning strike at Tour Championship in Atlanta causes fan injuries
Top Stories
PrepZone Week 1 Top Plays
Week 1: Georgia high school highlights
Week 1: Alabama high school football highlights
Athlete Of The Week: Colton Wombles
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
Top Stories
“The Musical Magic of Motown” set to hit Uptown Columbus on Saturday, August 31
Top Stories
Historic Columbus to announce finalists for Public Participation Grant August 29
Business On Your Side: Columbus Police Department Job Fair Sponsored by Goodwill
Free gas giveaway with Faith Chapel
Barry: Pet of the Week
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
American Cancer Society’s Boat Poker Run at Lake Harding
Our Kitchen
Contests
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
Top Stories
College Gameday Pickem
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Mellon Street
Ben Tracy
President Trump talks China trade, North Korea missile test
Recent Updates
President Trump talks China trade, North Korea missile test
Construction project starts today on Techwood Drive in Columbus
Alabama Republican Party opposes appointed school board
“The Musical Magic of Motown” set to hit Uptown Columbus on Saturday, August 31
Monday: Staying cool with off and on chances for showers and a few rumbles of thunder.
“Overcomer” in theaters today!
Fine increasing for Alabama’s Move Over law
How much house can you really afford?
Rain chances will increase this weekend
Don't Miss
President Trump talks China trade, North Korea missile test
Construction project starts today on Techwood Drive in Columbus
Alabama Republican Party opposes appointed school board
“The Musical Magic of Motown” set to hit Uptown Columbus on Saturday, August 31
Muscogee Co. Coroner confirms two killed in shooting along Mellon Street; third in critical condition
Lightning strike at Tour Championship in Atlanta causes fan injuries
Russell County DA on Samuel Little: ‘He’s as cold-blooded a killer as I have ever seen’
Tweets by wrblnews3