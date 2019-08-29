Black Softball Circuit

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
2019 BSC World Series brings in large crowd of softball fans
Top Stories
Columbus Police investigating stabbing on North Lumpkin Road
Hearing postponed for 3rd suspect in Jaylin Williams murder
UPDATE: 9 shot, teen arrested in football shooting
“Flying” football scores touchdown reaction from Opelika and Auburn fans
Live!
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
Video
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 2
Top Stories
Athletes Of The Week: LaGrange Grangers
Top Stories
College Football Pick ‘Em Challenge: Week 1
Local youth football team raises money to help with start of season
Reports: Rays pitching prospect’s wife and child murdered by brother-in-law
Beloved Harris County Wrestling Coach Passes Away
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
Top Stories
Pasaquan announces new film series at the world-renown outsider art environment
Top Stories
Teacher Supply Drive supplies donated to Muscogee County School District
Neighborworks Columbus receives $75,000 grant from SunTrust
United Way Kicks Off Its 2019 Fundraising Campaign
LaGrange Police to participate in 36th annual Night Out Celebration, October 8th
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
American Cancer Society’s Boat Poker Run at Lake Harding
Our Kitchen
Contests
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
Top Stories
College Gameday Pickem
Search
Search
Search
Black Softball Circuit
2019 BSC World Series brings in large crowd of softball fans
Recent Updates
Caught on Camera: 12th grader & city hall work to make two very different statements
Proof crime doesn’t pay, extreme flooding video, and test firing a rocket
Florida teacher fights to save career after mowing lawn naked
Beautiful Friday ahead, still watching Hurricane Dorian
New citizenship rule for some U.S. military children takes effect October 29
Dorian expected to hit U.S. east coast by Monday
First Kinetic Golden Apple Award Winner of 2019-20 school year
South Georgia Technical College takes extended Labor Day Holiday for water main repair
Historical marker honoring Leesburg 15 to be unveiled September 27
Don't Miss
Columbus Police investigating stabbing on North Lumpkin Road
Columbus officials prepare for Hurricane Dorian’s impact here
Second Opelika daycare owner pleads guilty to fraud charges
Police: Second Custom Jewelers robbery suspect caught in Birmingham
17-year-old in custody for making terroristic threats at Horseshoe Bend School, says Sheriff
Downtown YMCA opens new fitness area in old racquetball court
Teacher Supply Drive supplies donated to Muscogee County School District
Tweets by wrblnews3