GON: Phenix City man reels in 63 pound blue catfish at Goat Rock
Columbus Bomb Squad faces challenges for funding of new protective gear
UNC ends 7-game losing streak, sweeps season set against NC State in 85-79 win
‘Time is everything’: World braces for spread of new virus
REPORTS: Scott Cochran leaving Alabama for job at Georgia
Top Stories
Columbus Bomb Squad faces challenges for funding of new protective gear
Video
Remarkable Women: Lee County woman says education is key to serving her community
Video
URGENT: Columbus Animal Shelter at capacity, needs to adopt out seven dogs
Synovus Bank and NeighborWorks Columbus announce new partnership
Top Stories
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
BOMB SUIT
Columbus Bomb Squad faces challenges for funding of new protective gear
Video
Recent Updates
Less rainy days ahead in the forecast
Video
A few more showers today and Wednesday
Video
Rain Rain will go away, with a majority of fair weather days in this First Alert Forecast
Video
Light showers today with a few thunderstorms this evening
Video
Here comes the rain again…
Video
“Here comes the sun”, then the clouds return, a bit of a buzz kill
Video
The sun is back!
Video
Here comes the sun Friday afternoon and Saturday, with a colder drier feel
Video
Flash Flood Watch through this evening
Video
Remarkable Women
Remarkable Women: Lee County woman says education is key to serving her community
Video
Remarkable Women: Local woman believes volunteerism has the power to end poverty
Video
Remarkable Women: Columbus business owner says her dedication to charity and community is driven by God
Video
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Video
Trending Stories
Monday’s shooting, robbery draws attention to homeless camping under 14th Street bridge
Video
Governor Kay Ivey, other officials confirm Alabama will no longer quarantine Americans exposed to coronavirus in Anniston, Al
Man passed out behind the wheel arrested for drug possession and a stolen firearm
Columbus Fire Captain, woman, charged with theft after removing flowers from Park Hill Cemetery
Opelika Police release sketch of police impersonator who sexually assaulted teen
Video
Don't Miss
Democratic candidates square off in South Carolina debate
Video
Alabama bill seeks to create statewide pistol permit database
Video
Monday’s shooting, robbery draws attention to homeless camping under 14th Street bridge
Video
Remarkable Women: Lee County woman says education is key to serving her community
Video
Hall County inmate charged for downloading child pornography while at LaGrange Transitional Center
URGENT: Columbus Animal Shelter at capacity, needs to adopt out seven dogs
Columbus Police searching for suspect involved in a hit-and-run on Feb. 18 at West GA Optical Center
